Subsistence council supports caribou restrictions

Caribou restrictions for non-local hunters were in the spotlight once again at the most recent gathering of the Northwest Arctic Subsistence Regional Advisory Council.

Representatives from Northwest villages and Kotzebue hashed out the details of proposals concerning moose and brown bear, as well as caribou, during their regular meeting Oct. 25-26.

Regarding caribou, the council voted unanimously to oppose Wildlife Proposal 18-32, submitted by the Western Interior Alaska Subsistence Regional Advisory Council, which would have aligned the season dates for caribou in Game Management Units 21D, 22, 23, 24, 25A, 26A and 26B.

Submitted by their own council, the Northwest group voted down WP18-45, which would have decreased the caribou harvest limit in Unit 23 from five animals per day to three.

The council then voted to support WP18-46, submitted by the Western Arctic Caribou Herd Working Group, requesting to close Federal public lands in Unit 23 to caribou hunting to non-Federally qualified users. This continues support for the non-local closures the region has seen over the past couple of years.

The council then took no action on WP18-47, submitted by council member Enoch Mitchell, of Noatak, which would have requested a closure of the same lands to the same users from 2018-2019 to 2020-2021 only.

Finally for caribou, the council voted to oppose WP18-48 and WP18-49, submitted by the Western Arctic working group and Louis Cusack, which requested that Federal reporting requirements for caribou hunting in Units 22, 23 and 26A "be aligned with the state's registration permit requirements."

For moose, the council supported WP18-41, submitted by itself, requesting that moose seasons be modified through Unit 23. There would be a two-month cow season from Nov. 1-Dec. 31. The bull season would be shortened from July 1-March 31 to July 1-Dec. 31. Also, the Federal and state hunting areas would be brought into alignment.

The council then took no action on WP18-32, submitted by Chugiak's Louis Cusack, requesting that moose seasons be modified "throughout Unit 23 to include a winter any [sic] moose Federal registration permit hunt with a harvest quota aimed at reducing total cow harvest by 20 percent, and that the harvest limit be modified from one moose to one bull moose during the rest of the season."

For brown bear, the council voted to support WP18-43, submitted by itself, requesting that the brown bear harvest in Unit 23 increase from one bear to three and that the season be extended to the full year.

The council also supported WP18-44, submitted by itself, not in its original form. They accepted the modifications proposed by the Office of Subsistence Management which included creating a general season for brown bears in Unit 23 from Aug. 1-May 31 in which one bear could be harvested by state subsistence registration permit or Federal registration permit, and allowing the sale through customary trade of the skull or hide of up to two brown bears that were legally harvested on Federal public lands in Unit 23.

Finally, the council voted to support WP18-51, submitted by the Eastern Interior Alaska Subsistence Regional Advisory Council, as modified by the Office of Subsistence Management, requesting a change to the bear baiting restrictions for the region.

In other business, the council decided to write a letter to lead agencies stating its opposition to the Ambler mining road proposal, for which the comment period is currently open. The road, as proposed, would cross areas of the Interior, North Slope and Northwest Arctic that are currently used for subsistence activities.

The council also voted to reappoint two members to the Cape Krusenstern Subsistence Resource Commission: Alex Whiting and Enoch Shiedt Sr. They voted to reappoint Louie Commack Jr., Rosa Horner and Murphy Custer to the Upper Kobuk Valley Subsistence Resource Commission and Louie Commack Jr. to the Gates of the Arctic National Park and Preserve Subsistence Resource Commission.

More information about the meeting, including the agenda and packet information, can be found at: https://www.doi.gov/sites/doi.gov/files/uploads/nwarac_fall2017_meeting_book_small.pdf.