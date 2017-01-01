Quintillion completes Alaska portion of broadband project

The company vowing to bring faster, greater-capacity broadband to the far north has completed the Alaska portion of its project.

Quintillion announced on Oct. 24 that the crew aboard the C/V Ile de Batz had installed the final section of subsea fiber-optic cable in the Alaska Arctic.

"Completing the Alaska phase is a significant step for our groundbreaking project," said Interim CEO George M. Tronsrue III in a release. "Our team overcame considerable challenges, including operating in a short, harsh and unpredictable Arctic construction season. We're proud of our work and what it will mean to these Alaska communities."

The Alaska portion of the project is made up of about 1,400 miles of land- and ocean floor-based cable, which includes a main trunk line connecting Prudhoe Bay and Nome and branching lines to Utqiaġvik, Wainwright, Point Hope and Kotzebue, the company noted.

This was the first phase of what will ultimately be a three-phase project. Now that the northern portion is complete, the company plans to work on connecting Asia to Western Europe using the Alaska portion as a bridge through the southern Northwest Passage and Canadian Arctic.

"This is a major milestone for our region," said Arctic Slope Regional Corp. President and CEO Rex Rock Sr. in a release from the corporation following the announcement. "As we said at the time we made our original investment, broadband on the North Slope allows our communities to live up to their potential."

The corporation made an investment in Quintillion Holdings LLC two years ago and now "holds a minority interest in the Anchorage-based telecommunications company," ASRC noted in its release.

Most of the work in the Bering Straits, Northwest Arctic and North Slope regions was done in 2016, Quintillion noted, with those parts having now operated in "test mode" ever since.

"The installation has operated perfectly through this test period and we look forward to completing system testing activities prior to commercial launch," Quintillion stated.

The Alaska Arctic system is slated to come online for users in December. Locals are hoping the fiber-optic network will be able to deliver on its promise of faster speeds, more dependable connectivity and greater bandwidth.

"Our mission is to deliver the same capacity to our Alaska markets the rest of the U.S. has enjoyed for the past two decades," Tronsrue said.

In addition to the subsea cable, the company has already laid land-based cable connecting Prudhoe Bay to Fairbanks.