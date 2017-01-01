Kivalina biochar project receives EPA grant

A project to help Kivalina deal with its solid waste has been named one of the awardees of an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) environmental justice grant.

The grants were specifically directed this year toward underrepresented states, meaning those in which three or fewer social justice grants had been awarded over the last five years, and toward new recipients in an effort to diversify the projects receiving funding.

Projects fell under the categories of lead exposure, toxic substances, clean water, clean air, land remediation, green infrastructure, solid waste disposal and environmental education.

Three Degrees, the Anchorage organization heading the Kivalina project, was one of 13 funding recipients for clean water projects. The Sitka Tribe of Alaska was a fellow category grantee for its work on microplastics in tribal subsistence foods in Southeast Alaska.

The funding heading up north will go toward Kivalina's new biochar reactor operator training program, which will give locals the skills needed to operate their new biochar reactor, on which the Sounder has previously reported.

"In 2015, the Kivalina City and Tribal Councils worked with community partners to co-develop a prototype large-scale biochar reactor, a relocatable device that converts human waste into pathogen-free biochar," the grant announcement states. "Biochar has proven to be useful as a soil amendment, for odor elimination and to mitigate pollution at toxic waste sites."

The project will make use of local hires from the village to "operate and manage the reactor, track system performance and lead community educational programming about the reactor and its benefits to the community."

Workers' duties will include doing community outreach like hosting public workshops, doing surveys about the reactor around town, making radio announcements and coordinating town hall meetings to facilitate planning for the reactor.

Partner recipients of the funding include Re-Locate Kivalina, the city, the Native village, Re-Locate LLC and Biomass Controls LLC.