Subsistence whaling quotas up for review

The effects of whaling on bowhead stocks in the Western Arctic is under review as part of an effort to re-evaluate how quotas are managed in Alaska's whaling villages.

The National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS) and the fisheries branch of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), announced its intent to put together an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) earlier this month. As part of the process, the public has the opportunity to comment on the quota allocations.

"Major issues to be addressed in this EIS include: The impact of subsistence removal of bowhead whales from the Western Arctic stock of bowhead whales; the impacts of these harvest levels on the traditional and cultural values of Alaska Natives; and the cumulative effects of the action when considered along with environmental conditions and past, present, and future actions potentially affecting bowhead whales," stated the Federal Register notice.

According to NOAA, the last EIS was compiled in 2013. It looked at potential environmental impacts of whaling for the next 25-30 years.

"That analysis concluded that the overall effects of human activities associated with subsistence whaling results in only minor impacts on the Western Arctic bowhead whale stock," NOAA wrote.

However, it allowed for a re-evaluation in the form of an Environmental Assessment (EA) every five or six years, concurrent with the International Whaling Commission's consideration of new catch limits.

The IWC, which sets international quotas for subsistence whaling, will next meet in Brazil in 2018.

"This decision [to prepare an EIS rather than an EA] was not based on any new determination that significant effects occur as a result of the bowhead subsistence hunt, but rather to take advantage of the greater transparency and public involvement in decision-making afforded through an EIS process," NOAA noted.

While the international commission determines the quotas for each whaling country, the Alaska Eskimo Whaling Commission (AEWC) decides how the U.S.'s quota is allocated among the Alaska whaling villages, of which there are 11.

This document will look at six years' worth of quotas, beginning in 2019, as a way of supporting and informing the AEWC's decision. The EIS includes four alternatives up for consideration, for which the public may provide comment.

The first, which is to not grant the AEWC any catch limit at all, is the greatest departure from current policy.

The other three are more in line with what is currently in place. The second alternative would grant the AEWC an annual strike limit of 67 bowhead whales, and unused strikes would not be added to the following year's number. Over a six-year period, the villages would not be allowed to exceed a total of 336 landed whales.

The third option would have the same annual strike limit and total landed whales, but unused strikes would be able to carry over to following years, "provided that no more than 15 additional strikes are added to any one year's allocation of strikes," NOAA wrote.

The final possibility is similar to the third, except that no more than 50 percent of the annual strike limit would be able to carry over to following years in unused strikes.

This final option "would maintain the status quo for any six-year period with respect to management of the hunt for landed whales and employ the commission's 50 percent carryover principle," the notice stated.

The comment period for this new EIS closes on Sept. 14. More information on the process may be found in the Federal Register Notice or at https://alaskafisheries.noaa.gov/pr/whales-bowhead.

The draft EIS is expected to be completed by May of next year, according to NMFS.