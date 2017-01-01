Miss Top of the World hopes to inspire others

Angelica Telfair, 20, of Utqiaġvik, was named Miss Top of the World at this year's Fourth of July festivities in town. She'll wear the crown until next summer. She competed in the Miss World Eskimo-Indian Olympics (WEIO) pageant later in the summer and was selected most photogenic. Telfair spoke with the Sounder about the competitions and her hopes for this coming year.

Q: Why did you decide to run for Miss Top of the World?

A: Ever since I was a child I knew I wanted to run for Miss Top of the World. My motivation was to inspire and encourage our Iñupiaq youth to embrace and share our beautiful culture.

Q: Did you have to perform a traditional skill? If so, what did you choose and why?

A: My talent was a motion dance that I dedicated to a friend who passed away. Her mother came to see me dance and it was such a good feeling to give her some joy in her time of sorrow.

Q: Tell me about the process of competing for the title. What were some of your thoughts going through it?

A: Every Fourth of July, the Miss Top of the World competition is held in Utqiaġvik. You are asked impromptu questions and also model your regalia. I have competed in pageants as a child but speaking in public to a large crowd is never easy. Thankfully, the questions asked were subjects dear to my heart.

Q: How did you feel when you found out you'd won?

A: I was not expecting to win so hearing that I had won felt exciting and at the same time humbling. I felt honored to represent our community at WEIO.

Q: What was that trip like for you?

A: WEIO is held in Fairbanks each year. Fairbanks is very hot in July and with my regalia, it gets even hotter. We visited group homes and a senior center and the feeling was rewarding being able to share our stories and also learning their stories.

Q: How was it to be with all of the other titleholders from other regions? What did you learn from them?

A: I made lifelong friends at WEIO; we became sisters. We had a lot in common, wanting to be the voice of our people. Meeting the other contestants gives me hope for our future leaders of Alaska.

Q: What would you like young women to see in you and learn from you, and why is it important to be a role model as a titleholder?

A: I want girls to be inspired to be the voice of our people. I want them to know it doesn't matter where you come from, what color you are, or what you look like, your voice matters. You can change the world even if you come from a small village. It is important to advocate for the things that are important to you.

Q: What will be your platform or focus for this coming year?

A: My platform at WEIO was encouraging Native families to foster parent Native children. The platform is dear to my heart because we adopted my sister from foster care and I cannot imagine my life without her. It is important that Native children do not lose the connection to their culture and heritage.

Q: What are your goals for this coming year and the future?

A: I am currently on summer break and will be returning to school in September. I am a sophomore at Eastern Washington University studying social work. My lifelong goal is to return to Utqiaġvik to give back to the community that has given me so much.

Q: Is there anything else you'd like to add that I didn't ask you about?

A: I would like to give thanks to the sponsors that made it possible for me to compete at WEIO. I would also like to thank Nasugraq Lane for making my regalia and to my family and community for the never-ending support, encouragement, and love.