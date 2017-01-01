Hunters cited for illegally hunting caribou

By Shady Grove Oliver

The Arctic Sounder

Two Alaska hunters have been given criminal citations for improperly harvesting caribou.

On Aug. 27, Philip Crabb, 34, of Fairbanks, killed a cow caribou near Kavik Lake in Game Management Unit 26B, which follows the Dalton Highway corridor south of Deadhorse.

The following day, Jason Charton, 43, of Fairbanks, did the same thing near the Ivishak River, which is in the same management area.

Both men were cited by Alaska Wildlife Troopers out of the Coldfoot base for taking cows during a harvest season restricted to bulls. They will both be expected to appear in Barrow District Court for sentencing.

Borough seeks youth representatives

By Shady Grove Oliver

The Arctic Sounder

The Northwest Arctic Borough is looking for motivated young people to lend their voices and their thoughts to the assembly.

Every year, the borough assembly appoints two youth representatives to advisory roles, meaning they are not able to vote, but can give opinions, participate in discussions, and support the assembly as a whole.

In general, representatives are asked to bring the youth perspective to the table on issues facing the community, which can range from social concerns to local projects.

The two representatives are nominated by Mayor Clement Richards Sr. to serve one-year terms, according to a notice posted earlier this month by the borough.

The mayor is now taking letters of interest from any youth between the ages of 16 and 21 who are interested in applying, the borough noted.

More information can be found at www.nwabor.org.

Troopers cite Idaho hunters along haul road

By Shady Grove Oliver

The Arctic Sounder

Three members of the same family from Idaho were issued criminal citations by Alaska Wildlife Troopers earlier this month for illegally taking caribou.

The troopers, working out of the Coldfoot post, found the three hunters on Aug. 24 at Mile 354 of the Dalton Highway, which falls within Game Management Unit 26B.

Alesia Yoder, 20, of Moyle Springs, Idaho, was cited for using a rifle inside the Dalton Highway Corridor Management Area, in which only archery hunting is permitted within five miles of either side of the highway.

Alesia, Robert Yoder, 25, of Moyle Springs, Idaho, and Amos Yoder, 20, of Bonners Ferry, Idaho, were all cited for failing to leave evidence of sex naturally attached to big game.

Along with the citations, Alesia will be expected to appear in Barrow District Court for sentencing, and all three Yoders had their bails set at $160 with the court.

UAF project hopes to enlist citizen scientists to monitor berries

By Suzanna Caldwell

Alaska Dispatch News

A group of scientists from the University of Alaska Fairbanks are hoping to give pickers better data on when berries are ripening and how long they last through winter — by getting the data directly from them.

The Winterberry project asks Alaskans to help gather information about berries across the state to better predict how a changing climate is affecting the berries; when berries are ready for picking, and how they will survive through winter for the small animals that depend on them.

Principal investigator Katie Spellman, research associate with the UAF International Arctic Research Center, said in a phone interview the goal is to have a better data-set so people can make informed decisions when planning foraging trips.

The investigators are looking at four different berry species: rose hips, high and low bush cranberries and crowberries. Those berries are important food sources for animals like foxes, ptarmigan and voles.

Spellman said, in general, people are reporting more variability in berry harvests recently and the timeframe for when berries become ripe.

Summers have been arriving earlier, and later falls and winters can mean a gap between when berries are ripe and the onset of winter. That can lead to berries rotting, making them inedible for the animals that need them during the cold months.

Spellman said right now they're working with youth groups to track berries over the course of the season.

Anyone can sign up and complete training either in person or online. People must commit to watching a berry patch for two years.