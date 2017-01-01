Iḷisaġvik College holds summer camps for kids

In its ongoing effort to interest high school and middle school students in the advantages of a higher education, Iḷisaġvik College annually hosts summer camps that explore a variety of academic interests. By engaging students in activities related to a specific topic, the students are introduced to college life and all the possibilities of future careers that a college degree opens up to them.

Given Iḷisaġvik's mission to educate the next generation of lifelong learners, employees and management personnel to meet North Slope human resources needs, these camps are dedicated to the concept that the earlier a student's interest is engaged, the greater chance that student will stay engaged for a lifetime.

This past summer, Iḷisaġvik hosted seven camps that served over 100 students from both middle and high school. These camps included Future Teachers of the Arctic in which students learned about, planned, and implemented brain-based activities during an early childhood mini-camp at the Uqautchim Uglua Learning Center. The Allied Health Camp explored healthy lifestyles and nutrition at the middle school level and high school students researched various professions in the field and completed certifications in CPR/First Aid and Emergency Trauma Technicians. The Behavioral Health Camp received certification in Mental Health First Aid as well as exploring topics related to addiction, abuse, grief and stress.

Iḷisaġvik also offered two cultural camps this year, which emphasized traditional values, foods, history and education. The Iñupiat Art and Culture camp was held in conjunction with the Punahou Capstone students from Hawai'i. Campers assisted with helping several whaling crews prepare and serve at Nalukataq. The second cultural camp was Inupiaq Land, Values and Resources. Tikigaq hosted this camp and students were introduced to hunting, subsistence and resources from the land.

Finally, the last camp held was Methods in Molecular Biology. This introduced students to an exciting laboratory-intensive course focusing on principles and techniques of molecular biology. Students worked on collecting soil samples, culturing bacterial cells from these samples, and amplification of DNA for sequencing and analysis.

Iḷisaġvik is extremely grateful to the many generous funders who helped support this year's summer camps. The North Slope Borough was a major donor whose continued dedication to postsecondary education on the North Slope helps enrich students' lives. Other donors and grantors included the Northwest Area Health Education Center, Exxon, Caelus, GCI, Arctic Slope Regional Corporation, ASRC Federal, Petrochem (a subsidiary of ASRC), ConocoPhillips, Alaska Airlines Foundation, and First Nations Development Institute. Iḷisaġvik is thankful for the support from these corporations and organizations; their giving made another successful year of summer camps possible.

If your student missed out on camps this year, watch for announcements of next year's camps in the spring and sign up as soon as possible since available slots fill quickly. For more information on this topic, contact Simon Aina at 907-855-1766.