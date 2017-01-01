Hopefuls file for upcoming election

With their letters filed, candidates across the North Slope are in campaign mode in advance of this October's borough election.

Six people are in the running for mayor, more than a dozen have put their names in for assembly seats, and three are vying for spots on the school board, according to a candidate list provided by the borough.

Ned Arey Sr. has filed for the three-year term mayor's seat, as have Delbert J. Rexford, James J. Martin, William Hopson, and Frederick Brower. Incumbent Mayor Harry Brower Jr. is hoping to return to his position, as well.

The North Slope Borough Assembly will see quite a bit of competition for certain seats, while others remain uncontested.

The open seats representing Utqiaġvik are 3B, 3D, 3E, and 3F.

Incumbent Doreen Ahgeak Lampe, who currently holds 3B, is alone running to retain her seat for a three-year term.

Another incumbent, Vernon A. Edwardsen, has filed once again for seat 3F, which is the other three-year term. Also in the running for that seat is Abel Hopson-Suvlu.

Herman L. Ahsoak, who was one of the first people to file as a candidate, is running unopposed for seat 3E, which is a two-year term.

The most hotly contested seat will be the one-year term of 3D, which currently has six candidates including Garrett Nayokpuk, Robert F. Nageak, Bob Harcharek, Josiah Patkotak, Robert B. Shears and Mary Patkotak.

All of the candidates for the seats representing the outlying villages are running unopposed.

Incumbent Alzred Steve Oomittuk hopes to keep his District 1 seat, which is a three-year term, for Point Hope.

Martha Tukrook is running for the three-year term in the District 5 seat, representing Point Lay and Atqasuk.

The two-year term in the District 6 seat covers Anaktuvuk Pass and Kaktovik and Jerry Sikvayugak is the only candidate.

There are three open seats on the school board, as well.

Seats A and B represent Utqiaġvik and are currently held by Deborah Edwardson and Qaiyaan Harcharek, respectively.

Harcharek has filed to retain his seat. There is currently no candidate for Seat A.

The final spot is Seat E, representing Atqasuk and Wainwright, and it is currently held by Madeline Hickman. Raymond Aguvluk is running unopposed for that seat.

The candidates now have little more than a month to make their voices heard and their positions on issues known before the regular election, which is scheduled for Oct. 3.

The Sounder will bring you interviews with candidates and more in the weeks leading up to Election Day.

