A thousand miles for an eclipse

The fog that kept most of Alaska in the dark during the recent solar eclipse almost made Darren Kayotuk miss the trip of a lifetime.

Kayotuk, a hobby photographer from Kaktovik, had planned to fly out of the village a few days beforehand, borrow a car in Seattle, and head to the Midwest for clear skies.

But the fog came in and the flights were delayed, and Kayotuk nearly let it get the better of him.

"I would have stayed home but my sister told me, 'Don't give up. Just make your ticket for Sunday and fly to Seattle and drive down,'" he said. "My sister told me to keep going and not give up."

He booked a last-minute ticket and arrived in Seattle on the morning of Aug. 21, just hours before the eclipse was set to start.

"I would have went to the north side of Boise, Idaho, but the weather was foggy, so that put me a couple of days behind," he said. "I ended up driving for about seven hours. I had five more hours to where I wanted to be."

He was driving down the highway outside Pendleton, Ore., just over the Washington border near the Umatilla Reservation, when the sky began to darken.

"I couldn't pull over on the highway because there were a bunch of signs," he said. "As soon as I got off, I went and parked by a place where they rent vehicles out. I just went to the end of the road and stopped and took pictures right away."

While other 'Great American Eclipse' viewers had to battle traffic-clogged roads, massive crowds, and misty skies further south near Portland, Kayotuk found himself at the end of a country road, alone, with a perfectly clear view of the sky.

"When I first started taking pictures, it was darker out. It was pretty much still covering up the sun but it got most of it when I started taking pictures. It was pretty awesome to watch and take pictures of," he said. "It got dark in the area but not that dark. You could see all over the place."

Rather than pitch black, it was grey as the moon made its trip across the sun, covering it bit by bit.

Drops in temperature are common during eclipses, as the sun's warmth is rapidly blocked as the moon shadows it. Kayotuk, though, said that wasn't what he noticed.

"I couldn't really tell the difference between the temperatures because I'm from the Arctic and it was still hot for me," he said, laughing. "I was sweating. It was like 92 degrees."

Despite the heat, he set up his tripod and snapped shot after shot for the duration of the event, which was the first total solar eclipse to happen in the Lower 48 since 1979.

Kayotuk has been an avid watcher of the sky for decades and has been taking pictures of its phenomena for about 10 years.

"The reason I take pictures is because of the northern lights," he explained.

Two years ago, Kayotuk turned his camera to the sky for the rare blood supermoon eclipse in late September.

"In a picture of that eclipse, right in the bottom right in the corner, you can see the northern lights," he said.

His dedication to documenting these rare events is clear in the distances he's willing to go to see them. He had to travel nearly 2,000 miles from Barter Island to central Oregon to catch a glimpse of this one.

However, next time around, the eclipse might just come to him.

It's a long way off, he said, but he still plans on being around for what's being called the 'Great Bering Strait Eclipse,' which will happen on March 30, 2033.

The path of totality — where the full eclipse is visible — will cross directly over much of western Alaska and the Arctic. Hopefully, the fog steers clear next time.

If it doesn't, though, the next supermoon eclipse will also happen that year on Oct. 8 and should be totally visible throughout Alaska. Maybe, if he's lucky, the lights will come out, too, to grace the skies, and more than a corner of one of his pictures.

