Who Done It

Elaine C. Garner, 42, of Nuiqsut, pleaded guilty to the class A misdemeanor charge of violating a domestic violence protective order and reached a plea agreement. She was found guilty of the charge. She was sentenced to 30 days in jail with all 30 days suspended. She must pay a $50 misdemeanor police training surcharge and an initial jail surcharge of $50. She has been placed on probation until June 21, 2018, during which time she may have no contact, either directly or indirectly, with the victim named in the case. She must also obey any other civil protective orders currently in place, by order of Judicial Officer David L. Roghair, effective June 21.

