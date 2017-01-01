Subway restaurant opening this week in Utqiagvik

The northernmost Subway restaurant in the country is opening this weekend in Utqiagvik. It also happens to be the first fast-food chain branch to come to town.

"We hung up the big sign yesterday and we've got people stopping and taking a picture of it," said owner and Manager John Masterson on Tuesday. "It's good to see something new in this town and drum up a little enthusiasm and excitement. We've got some big plans for this store."

Masterson, and Anchorage-based co-owner Ed Foster, have been working through a handful of challenges with this business for the better part of two years.

One problem, in particular, was figuring out how to maintain a business in the Arctic that's based predominantly on the ability to import fresh produce.

"There's a lot of hurdles," Masterson said. "We deal with bad weather and everything else and we had to come up with a plan for freight and how much back stock to keep on hand and how to order produce so it doesn't go bad. Most of the villages get their freight through bypass."

Bypass means transporting freight up the haul road to Deadhorse and then shipping it out to its final destination by air carrier.

Masterson said that's not how he'll be handling his store's products.

"My stuff is getting sent straight up and shipped priority so it will get here in 72 hours," he explained. "I should have at least four to five days on my lettuce. Cucumbers and green peppers and tomatoes and stuff like that last quite a while, so lettuce is the main issue for produce."

Another issue the owners have had to deal with was of a more personal nature.

Late last year, Christie Petersen, the wife of former third partner, Justin Petersen, announced the tentative opening of the restaurant on Facebook. Screenshots of her personal blog from the year before also made the rounds on social media, showing posts with derogatory comments about the town and its residents.

The Petersens are no longer involved with the restaurant or business licensee Arctic Subway Barrow LLC, Masterson said.

While the store will be similar to other Subways in the state and around the country, there will be a few differences due to the remote location.

For example, the prices will be, on average, about $5 or $6 more expensive than those in the Lower 48 as they will be adjusted for the higher shipping and payroll costs.

"For the low end, it's around $11.19 for a footlong. For the high end, it's around $13.79. We're not too much higher than [other rural locations]. I think us and Nome will be pretty close to the same," he explained. "Down south you have the $6 specials. In Anchorage and Fairbanks you have the $9 specials. We're going to try the $9 specials to see how it goes."

Over the first few months, they'll keep an eye on their books and see where adjustments need to be made to keep the store profitable, he said.

In terms of staffing, the store will open with a total of 16 employees, all of whom are local hires.

"They'll all learn the system and the routine and steps of how to make bread and how to prep meats and vegetables, so if you have a few people not show up for work, everybody else will know what to do," said Masterson. "Everybody will get cross-trained in all the different areas."

This is the first time Masterson is entering the world of small business ownership. His background is in retail and he has decades of grocery store work under his belt.

He was raised in Juneau and worked for more than 20 years at Fred Meyer. He followed that job to Puyallup, Wash., and then returned to Alaska to work for Alaska Commercial Co. He spent time in both Bethel and Dillingham before moving to Utqiagvik more than a decade ago.

"I've had two of my kids graduate from high school here. One went off to college in Ohio and now I have a daughter who is a freshman at Washington State University. I have another son who is in seventh grade," he said. "I was kind of ready for a change, so I said, if we can find a place to do it, I'll go off and get training to do it. It took us a little over two years to find a suitable place to put the Subway at and then last fall, I left my job."

A lot is riding on this endeavor for Masterson and he hopes it will turn out in both his and the community's favor.

Being a sandwich shop, it could be competitive in the local food market against the burger, pizza, and Asian food joints around town, he said.

Additionally, Masterson said he plans to use the produce-heavy menu to support healthy eating and lifestyles.

"Here on the Slope you've got diabetes and there's not very healthy food choices, so we're [hoping to team] up with the hospital's diabetes prevention program on healthy eating and we're going to work with health programs and help sponsor walks through the villages," he said. "With Subway we get a certain amount of advertising dollars that we can use locally, so we have plans to use those dollars to purchase new gym items for kids or P.E. teachers. We'd like to take that money and use it for positive things for positive education and health and fitness for Utqiagvik and for the outlying villages."

There will still be a learning curve once the restaurant is actually open, but Masterson said he's looking forward to the challenge.

Subway is officially opening on Saturday, at 10 a.m., with the formal grand opening event happening later in the year. This weekend, the restaurant plans to have special sandwiches and cookie platters, along with a few drawings and giveaways, to celebrate.

