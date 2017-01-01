Troopers seeking information on Ambler property damage

By Shady Grove Oliver

The Arctic Sounder

Alaska State Troopers are looking for help finding the person responsible for damaging both a home and vehicle in Ambler.

According to an online dispatch, troopers were first contacted about the incident on Aug. 17. Following a preliminary investigation, troopers found someone had damaged the door to a home and burned a four-wheeler, which was described as "a total loss." The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the burglary or arson is asked to contact the trooper post in Kotzebue at 907-442-3222 and ask to speak with Trooper Tilley.

Booze seized from suspected seller in Shungnak

By Shady Grove Oliver

The Arctic Sounder

A gallon of alcohol and an unspecified amount of money were seized from a Shungnak resident earlier this month.

Shungnak is a local option community in which the sale of alcohol is prohibited. The village public safety officer in town got a tip about illegal sales of spirits on Aug. 18.

"The officer contacted the suspect who admitted to the village police officer and Alaska State Troopers to selling alcohol in Shungnak," troopers said in a dispatch.

Following the admission, troopers confiscated the liquor and cash proceeds from the suspected sales.

According to troopers, this case is being forwarded to the Office of Special Prosecution for charges to be determined.

Teacher in Tuluksak charged with child porn offenses

By Jerzy Shedlock

Alaska Dispatch News

State prosecutors announced Thursday that a seventh-grade teacher in the Southwest Alaska village of Tuluksak is wanted on child pornography charges.

A grand jury in Bethel handed up nine charges against village resident John Paul Donald Douglas, accused of possessing and distributing child porn, according to the Alaska attorney general's office.

Authorities are looking for Douglas. A warrant has been issued for his arrest, prosecutors said. The charges are the result of an ongoing investigation by the Alaska State Troopers' Violent Offenders Unit in Bethel.

Douglas stands accused of using file-sharing software to obtain videos involving prepubescent girls having sex, prosecutors said.

"Douglas was a seventh grade teacher at the Yupiit School District's Tuluksak School," prosecutors said.

Anyone with information about Douglas' whereabouts or activities should contact trooper Nicholas Hayes with the Bethel post at 907-543-2294.