Birth - David Charles Olson and Elise Susan Susuzak Olson

August 25th 12:52 pm  

Senator Donny and Willow Olson are pleased to announce the birth of their twins.?Please welcome our new little hunter and our new little berry picker, born Aug. 8, 2017, at Alaska Native Medical Center.

David Charles Olson made his appearance at 8:07 a.m. He weighed 7 pounds 7 ounces. David is named after Donny's brother.

Elise Susan Susuzak Olson debuted at 8:03 a.m. She weighed in at a petite 5 pounds 11 ounces. She is named after Willow's grandmother's twin.

David and Elise join big brother Colby and siblings Martin, Donald Jr., Maggie and Solomon of Golovin?

Maggie Olson of Golovin, Gary Seay of Fairbanks and Sydney Seay of Anchorage are the proud grandparents of David and Elise.

After a high risk pregnancy and delivery in Anchorage, the whole family is happy and healthy and thrilled to be back home in Golovin.

 

