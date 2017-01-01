There are few things more heart-wrenching to read about than a child shooting another child, or themselves, by accident, especially if you are a parent, or someone who works with children, or someone who has ever seen a child, or anyone with a pulse, for that matter.

This week it happened again in Togiak when a 6-year-old child died after the gun a 10-year-old was carrying went off. The children thought the gun was not loaded, as is so often the case.

Children in rural Alaska face daunting odds of such a disaster. There are more guns in Alaska homes, especially in subsistence communities where guns are a necessary tool. But they also see guns on television, online and in video games, and like children across the nation, the line between play and reality can be somewhat blurred.

Even if they know the difference, most children are not yet old enough to deal with the responsibility of acting safely around guns, which are sometimes left loaded around the home. And so, accidents happen every year. Between 2014 and 2016, five Alaska children died after accidentally shooting themselves or being shot by another child.

According to a 2012 study of gun ownership in rural Alaska homes, 62 of Alaskans homes have guns. That's way above the national average of 29 percent, but it likely comes as little surprise. Even urban Alaska residents are likely to hunt occasionally, or explore the outdoors with a firearm for bear protection. In rural Alaska homes, guns are as common as can openers.

But while most understand the risks of leaving guns around where children live or visit, many have found gun locks inconvenient. You have to keep track of a different key for each lock, some complain. One study, published in the American Journal of Public Health , and funded in part by the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium, showed that while a quarter of homes with guns in rural Alaska had gun locks around, only a third of those people actually used them.

The study proposed another tool. It gave gun lockers, capable of holding eight guns, to several hundred homes in rural Alaska and watched what happened. The study found that the incidents of unlocked guns found in the home decreased significantly in all the homes, dropping from 20 percent to 8 percent. The lockers cost approximately $80.

Sometimes, we as Alaskans have to admit that the way we have always done things isn't working any more. Such is the case with gun safety. The children of today are much different than the children a generation ago. They are exposed to different influences. Parents are no longer giving the only messages about firearm safety.

Guns are glamorized in so much mainstream media, and today's airsoft guns are not the same as the Red Rider BB Guns their parents might have been lucky enough to own as children. Even children whose parents religiously teach them gun safety are also getting the message that guns are toys, powerful toys.

We Alaskans have to stop pretending that we can tell the children of today not to touch a loaded gun and be certain that they won't. The risk is too great, as any of the parents and family members of these children will tell you. Imagine for just a second that your gun harmed a child. What would you do to turn back the clock and use some sort of safety device, no matter how inconvenient?

As we move into hunting season, many across the state will start pulling out their weapons and get ready to head out to fill their freezers. Before that happens, take a moment to consider making your home safer this year for the children in your life. Pledge not to ever bring a loaded gun into the home. Take action to secure your guns when they are in the home so no child can be harmed or harm others with them.

Installing a locking gun case in your home was shown as a feasible way of securing guns for hundreds of Alaskans, so consider the cost of purchasing one as an early Christmas present to your family and your community.

There are so many things we cannot protect our children from, but our guns are not one of them. Alaskans have to take responsibility for the increased risk of having firearms in the home and protect children from these tragic accidents.