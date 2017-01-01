Alaska State Troopers Report

On Aug. 10, Alaska State Troopers were contacted about Isaac Douglas, 43, of Shungnak, who was believed to be violating his conditions of release and probation. Troopers worked with probation officers and the village public safety officer in town and found he had violated both. He was arrested and remanded to the Kotzebue Regional Jail.

On Aug. 16, troopers in Selawik arrested Victor Ballot, 32, of Selawik, on an outstanding warrant for fourth-degree assault. Troopers flew Ballot to Kotzebue where he was held in the regional jail pending arraignment.

On Aug. 16, Selawik troopers arrested Richard Harris, 30, of Selawik, for third-degree assault. Troopers flew him to Kotzebue where he was held in the regional jail pending arraignment.

On Aug. 16, officers with the Nome Western Alaska Alcohol and Narcotics Team (WAANT) contacted Anchorage-based officers of the same group to assist with stopping a small amount of heroin and methamphetamine from traveling to Nome. Anchorage officers made contact with Katherine M. Olson, 25, of Nome, and Shinell Englund, 30, of Anchorage, who were suspected of trying to travel to Nome with the drugs. Following an investigation, officers found Englund "was in possession of approximately 1.5 grams of methamphetamine and 1.5 grams of heroin," according to a trooper dispatch. Olson was arrested and remanded to the Anchorage jail on 11 counts of misconduct involving a controlled substance for distribution and for possession of heroin in Nome.

On Aug. 17, the village public safety officer in Ambler was contacted by a resident about an assault that had happened two days earlier. According to troopers, an investigation is underway.

On Aug. 18, the village public safety officer in Shungnak was contacted about a disturbance in the village. Following an investigation, the officer arrested Sheila Lee, 44, of Shungnak, for assaulting a family member. Lee was transported to Kotzebue by troopers where she was remanded to the regional jail on a charge of domestic violence assault in the fourth degree.

On Aug. 18, the village public safety officer in Shungnak responded to a disturbance in the village. Following an investigation, the officer arrested Chris Mitchell, 38, of Shungnak, on an outstanding arrest warrant. Mitchell was transported to the Kotzebue Regional Jail where he was remanded on his warrant.