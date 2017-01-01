After 7 years, GCI completes 3,300-mile TERRA network

After seven years of work on the ground and even more in planning, GCI has finished construction on its 3,300-mile long Terrestrial for Every Rural Region in Alaska (TERRA) broadband network.

"If you were to stretch out the entire network, it would be more than the width of the United States. The perimeter is bigger than the state of Texas. So, if TERRA were a state, it would be the second-biggest state in the nation," said GCI spokesperson Heather Handyside. "It's a massive milestone infrastructure project."

TERRA is a ringed network of underground cable and above-ground microwave towers that brings broadband internet to about 45,000 people in more than 80 communities in the state.

"No one is dealing with the distances and the terrain and the sheer vastness of the Alaska consumer. You're not going to get that in Vermont or Mississippi," Handyside said.

GCI representatives, Sen. Lisa Murkowski, staffers from the office of Sen. Dan Sullivan, and local residents gathered in Bethel earlier this month for a daylong event celebrating the project's completion.

"This particular network was built across 223 rivers, 87 lakes, and six mountain ranges to provide high-speed broadband service to over 80 communities and villages in Alaska — a truly impressive accomplishment," wrote Sen. Murkowski on her Facebook page after the trip. "This access to high-quality internet service allows development in education, telemedicine, and even aids in facilitating economic opportunities."

Along with broadband internet, project infrastructure has enabled both 3G and 4G service in many areas covered by the network, as well.

The network is a hybrid microwave and fiber-optic cable system, which is what makes it possible to reach some of the more remote communities.

"We had been considering for a while how we could deliver improved internet speeds in Western Alaska. Our engineers and developers came up with the idea for the hybrid project," said Handyside. "We can't just dig fiber to so many of these places because the terrain is challenging and a lot of it is protected land. So, where we can use fiber we do, but where we have to, we use microwave technology to send signals. So, it really is an engineering achievement to be able to place these towers and then bridge to the fiber networks they use around Western Alaska."

Before construction began, when the project was still just an idea, the company was not sure how it would pay for such a massive undertaking in remote country, Handyside explained, especially given that the communities that would be incorporated didn't have very large customer bases — meaning there wouldn't be many people paying for the services they'd receive.

"We'd been working on it for so long, we just were having a hard time making a business model pencil out," she explained. "So, when the federal stimulus fund through the American Reinvestment and Recovery Act of 2009 became available, we were shovel-ready. We applied for and received the funds."

GCI received a $44 million loan, which they've since repaid, she said.

"If you look at our total investment, we've spent in excess of $250 million of GCI's own at-risk capital on the network," she said. "So, it really is an example of an extremely successful public-private partnership where you leverage public money to bring in private resources. That was really the key to launch and enabled us to start building out to these communities."

Now, the network covers villages in the Bristol Bay region, the Y-K Delta, the Bering Straits region, parts of the Interior, and the Northwest Arctic.

Additionally, being a ringed (or roughly circular) system means if there's a break in the line at any one point, traffic can be routed in the opposite direction. No one place should ever lose connectivity because of a failure elsewhere on the line.

Internet availability and connectivity has been a point of consternation for rural residents for years, and will likely remain a frustration until all the kinks are worked out. But, with the ring construction now complete, Handyside said GCI will now look for other communities that may eventually be integrated into the system down the line, and will continue to look for ways to boost speeds and data caps.

"We believe that when the rural economies and communities thrive, all of Alaska thrives," she said. "We're really mindful that we're all connected and our service isn't restricted to people in urban centers so we can all participate in the same economy, the same learning opportunities, and the same health care."