Who Done It

El Tron Lee Ipalook, 36, of Utqiaġvik, pleaded guilty to the class C domestic violence felony charge of assault in the third degree for making repeated threats of injury or death and reached a plea agreement, through which the charge against him was reduced to the class B domestic violence misdemeanor charge of harassment in the second degree for making anonymous, obscene, or threatening calls, of which he was ultimately found guilty.

He was sentenced to one day in jail with credit for time served, meaning all time has already been served in this case. He was fined $500, which must be paid by Feb. 7, 2018. He must also pay a $50 police training surcharge and an initial jail surcharge of $50, by order of Magistrate Judge David Roghair, effective Aug. 7.

Grier T. Sanders, 32, of Utqiaġvik, pleaded guilty to the class A domestic violence misdemeanor charge of violating a domestic violence protective order and was found guilty of the charge. Sanders was sentenced to 30 days in jail with 25 days suspended and credit for time served, meaning all time has already been served in this case.

Sanders must pay a $50 police training surcharge and a $50 initial jail surcharge and has been placed on probation until Aug. 7, 2018, by order of Magistrate Judge David Roghair, effective Aug. 7.

Harriet Dana Simmonds, 24, of Utqiaġvik, pleaded no contest to the class A misdemeanor charge of violating a stalking or sexual assault protective order and was found guilty of the charge. She was sentenced to 30 days in jail with 29 days suspended and credit for time served, meaning all time has already been served in this case.

She must pay a $50 police training surcharge and an initial jail surcharge of $50 and has been placed on probation until Aug. 9, 2018, during which time she may have no contact with the victim listed in the judgment, by order of Judicial Officer David Roghair, effective Aug. 9.

A 17-year-old Utqiaġvik resident pleaded guilty to driving with a license that had been expired for less than one year and was found guilty of the charge, following a plea agreement.

He was ordered to pay a fine of $300, due by Feb. 12, 2018, along with a police training surcharge of $10, by order of Magistrate Judge David Roghair, effective Aug. 9.

Nick Andrew NIckolie, 54, of Utqiaġvik, pleaded guilty to the class A domestic violence misdemeanor charge of assault in the fourth degree for causing reckless injury and reached a plea agreement through which the charge against him was amended to the non-domestic violence class B misdemeanor of harassment in the second degree for offensive physical contact, of which he was found guilty.

He was sentenced to 10 days in jail with all 10 days suspended and he must pay a $50 police training surcharge and an initial jail surcharge of $50. He has been ordered to contact North Slope Borough Behavioral Health for an alcohol assessment, complete a screening, evaluation, and recommended program, and file proof of compliance with the court by June 9, 2018.

He has been placed on probation until Aug. 9, 2018, during which time he may not consume or buy alcohol, by order of Magistrate Judge David Roghair, effective Aug. 9.