In our household, there's one week left before school starts up. That means one week left to wean my children off late nights and even later mornings, and a return to a more structured week with regular dinners and bedtimes and piano lessons and the like. It always seems to come too soon, and not soon enough all at the same time.

As the school year starts, many rural communities will face a sea of new teachers and administrators, and the likelihood of continued cuts to programs and "extras" as the state continues to struggle with its budget. While there are lots of amazing teachers doing amazing things throughout the state, rural Alaska faces a lot of challenges to its education system.

Some of those challenges are budget-related, but many more relate to the value communities and families place on the education system. Those who fail to find value in formal education likely come by those attitudes honestly. Only a generation ago, educators from outside failed to honor and respect the traditions, values and language of many young students. That mistake left its mark, and today, educators struggle to find support from their communities.

That's too bad. It's not that you can't have a perfectly fulfilling life without a college education, or even a high school diploma, in some cases. But the truth is, in this day and age, a lack of education can be very limiting, especially for those who decide to live beyond rural communities. In the career world of the Lower 48, even a bachelor's degree is often not enough anymore, and many find themselves in school for six years to pursue their master's degree in their field just for an entry-level position. That may seem crazy, and in Alaska, it's most often experience and enthusiasm that opens doors. But if you step out of Alaska, you are in a different playing field.

Most of all, however, education provides a platform from which to grow into a lifelong learner. Many of the smartest, wisest people I know are not the ones with a lot of letters before and after their name. Instead, they are those who have learned how to find the information they need, internalize it and put it to use in their lives. They are self-taught plumbers, electricians, mechanics, carpenters, botanists, hunters and fishermen. They know about world politics and the local economic influences, and they know an opportunity when they see one. They have learned how to cook delicious food and pair it with great wine, and they have learned none of that at school. But before they learned all those things, they learned how to learn.

Unfortunately, youth are taught all too often that education is not worth the effort. That forces you to be dependent on others and limits your world to a small circle of understanding when, really, there are almost limitless options in life.

So how, as parents and community members can we keep from limiting our youth, even if the local education system is still struggling to find ways to reach them? By getting involved, that's how. There's a lot we can do as parents and community members to help our youth succeed at whatever they decide to pursue in life. Arguably the easiest way to do that is by volunteering to participate. Teachers need a lot of help to educate the students in their classroom, and you don't have to be an expert to do so. In fact, one of the best ways to cement knowledge and a love of learning in students' minds is to let them teach you! If you are a slow reader, for example, volunteering to read with young students would help both of you and could be a very rewarding experience. You can also volunteer to lead an after-school activity. Everyone knows how important some of the sports activities can be for rural Alaska, but beyond that, there are all sorts of programs — from 4-H, to putting together a school newsletter or web page, to starting an after-school robotics club that would provide enrichment to youth in your community.

In some local schools in Alaska, community nonprofits have taken their work one step further by partnering with the schools to provide specific instruction during open periods in the day. For example, one group organized violin instruction for all first- and second-grade students in the school, fundraising to buy the violins and pay the instructor. The results were extraordinary. While many of the students will not choose to continue their violin instruction, they still benefitted greatly from the exposure to music education, which has been shown to improve scores in math and other areas dramatically.

Most importantly, however, is to lead by example. Show the young people around you how you research and gather information. Model being a reader, and help them select books that will interest them. Set a goal and reach it. Ultimately, the goal isn't so much about acquiring a new skill, but rather the tools to acquire any new skill. Teaching our youth to be lifelong learners at whatever they are interested in is a gift that continues forever.