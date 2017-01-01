As a weatherization professional, I spend a lot of time investigating indoor environmental problems, and am well aware of the dangers of carbon monoxide, or CO, the invisible, colorless gas produced by common fuel-burning appliances such as boilers, ovens, stoves, and water heaters. But last week, I had my first brush in my own home in Utqiaġvik with this silent menace.

Thankfully, it wasn't serious. My wife noticed, upon returning home, that the smallest burner on our gas range had been left on "simmer" since that morning. (Yes, it was my fault, and yes, it was stupid of me.) Since my job is to obsess about these things, naturally, I checked the readout on the CO detector near our bedroom door. It displayed 16 parts per million. It wasn't enough to threaten our lives, or even trigger the alarm, but was it harmless? That's harder to say.

Alaska has among the highest rates of CO poisoning deaths in the country. We have long, cold winters, depend heavily on combustion for heating, spend a lot more time indoors, and live in relatively "tight" homes designed to keep drafts out. (It's good that we seal our buildings, but many are not well ventilated, which lets pollutants build up indoors.) Even the everyday practice in winter of warming up vehicles in the driveway has been known to let CO seep inside.

Tragic incidents, like the poisoning that claimed the life of an Anchorage teenager in February, often make headlines, but exposures to lower indoor concentrations of CO over time are far less documented, and undoubtedly more widespread. This is partly because the effects of CO poisoning, which the Centers for Disease Control says can include headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea, vomiting, chest pain, and confusion, are easily mistaken for flu symptoms.

Fortunately, due to the minor amount of CO that had been produced, my wife and I didn't feel sick, and we were able to open the windows and air out our apartment quickly. But I've worked in hundreds of houses, including dozens on the North Slope, too many of which lack a working CO detector. It's impossible to rule out CO as a factor in people's complaints about indoor health without a good detector.

So what is a good detector? State law has required CO detectors in every home since 2005. However, the law does not specify what type of device should be installed.

In my experience, cheaper models purchased off the shelf often end up in kitchen junk drawers. They are easily tampered with by children, unplugged from wall outlets near the floor — a poor location for them in the first place, since CO is lighter than air — or raided for batteries to operate other gadgets.

A good detector cannot easily be disarmed or removed. It should be mounted securely to the wall at eye-level in or near sleeping areas, have a sealed battery (preferably with a 10-year life), and feature a digital readout display capable of detecting low levels. To avoid nuisance alerts, it should not be placed near fuel-burning appliances, such as in a boiler room or next to an oven.

If you rent your home, it is your landlord's responsibility to provide a working CO detector. If you are a homeowner, quality CO detectors, such as those installed by weatherization crews, cost about $70, but depending on where you live, your local fire department or utility may be able to provide one for your household at no cost. One detector is sufficient for many homes, but homes with multiple stories should install a device on each level.

Just as a safe hunter wouldn't venture far onto the tundra without a personal locator beacon, no home in the Arctic — or anywhere — should be without a quality low-level CO detector. The peace of mind is well worth the investment, as is the information needed to maintain a healthier home.

Griffin Hagle is the weatherization administrator for the North Slope Borough.