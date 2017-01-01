ADEC overseeing cleanup of oil spill at Caelus Energy well

What was initially thought to be a five-gallon crude oil spill was actually found to be a more than 7,000-gallon spill of other types of oil at a Prudhoe Bay well site.

The spill, first discovered on June 18, happened at Caelus Energy's Nuna well NDST-2, about 46 miles west of the Deadhorse Airport.

"This was an exploratory well that was suspended. The plan was to take it into production at a later date," explained Tom DeRuyter, state on-scene coordinator for the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation. "They had built a gravel pad around the well after they drilled it and put in a metal cellar that was now covered up to the top with gravel. They went out this spring to look at it and they noticed some crude oil and reported it at five gallons."

About a month later, during the removal of oil from the cellar, Caelus discovered there was far more than they had originally estimated. Company representatives could not be reached for comment by deadline.

After the ice had melted in the cellar, Caelus reported removing about 2,500 gallons of oil, described as "diesel freeze protect fluid," from the well cellar.

"When you construct a well it's made up of a number of drill strings and between each string there's an open annular space. They fill that with oil so water doesn't accumulate in there and freeze and break the casing," DeRuyter said. "Somehow the oil had gotten out of that annulus."

A few days later, the estimate rose to 2,900 gallons. A report issued by the department on Aug. 8 gave a final estimate of 4,200 gallons of the freeze protect fluid and 2,940 gallons of mineral oil released in the spill.

"They have a belt and assembly on top on the well head that opens into that outer annulus. They quickly learned that they were actually getting oil coming back into the cellar, not from the well, but from outside the cellar," said DeRuyter. "The oil had migrated out into the gravel pad and part of it was migrating back into the cellar, and that's when they understood they had a big problem outside of the cellar."

The reason for the leakage was that anti-buoyancy plugs that would typically be at the bottom of the cellar were not in place at the time.

"This allowed water to fill the cellar and freeze," the incident report noted. "The development of the ice damaged the outer annulus valve and assembly on the well allowing the diesel and freeze protect fluid to escape."

At this point, about 6,200 cubic yards of contaminated gravel have been identified and removed and additional removal is underway. Caelus, which is responsible for the cleanup overseen by the DEC, has excavation equipment on site.

"They did have a little bit of the oil that got out to tundra," DeRuyter said. "They reported it as only three gallons, so most of it stayed in the gravel pad itself."

Additionally, oil found its way into several large bags of gravel at the edge of the pad, meant to protect it from wind and water erosion.

"The oil had migrated in the gravel underneath those, so those need to be moved aside and the contaminated gravel [removed]," he said.

There still needs to be spot cleanup and sampling done. According to DEC, Caelus estimates it will be able to finish the cleanup effort before the field season comes to an end with freeze-up and winter sets in.

