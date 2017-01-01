Send this article to Promobot

Seats open on assembly, school board in Northwest Arctic

August 11th 11:20 pm | Shady Grove Oliver, The Arctic Sounder  

There are a handful of seats coming open this fall on the Northwest Arctic Borough Assembly and School Board.

Three three-year terms on the assembly will need to be filled. Those include District 3 Seat E, representing Selawik, the Selawik area, Buckland, and Deering, and District 4 Seats G and H, covering Kotzebue, Krusenstern, Igichuk Hills, Hotham Inlet, and Cape Blossom.

Four three-year terms need to be filled on the school board. Each of those belongs to District 4, which covers the hub area of Kotzebue, Krusenstern, Igichuk Hills, Hotham Inlet, and Cape Blossom. The seats are G, H, J, and K.

To run for any of those open seats on either the assembly or school board, a candidate must have been a resident of the borough for at least one year, must be a registered voter in the borough, and must live within the district they seek to represent.

Nominating petitions for the seats can be found at the borough clerk's office and paperwork must be filed by Aug. 18.

Any questions about the elections, open seats, or nominations and candidacy, may be directed to the borough clerk's office at 1-800-478-1110 ext. 8204 or 8205, or 907-442-8204 or 907-442-8205.

The election is scheduled for Oct. 3. The Sounder will bring you more information on the candidates and positions over the next several weeks.

 

