Boating safety workshop to be held in Utqiagvik

It's open water season on the North Slope and residents of Utqiaġvik will have the chance to participate in a boating safety workshop later this month.

The course, which will cover both boating safety and cold-water safety, is sponsored by the Alaska Marine Safety Education Association (AMSEA), which holds similar workshops across the state.

It is geared toward both new and experienced boaters and will cover weather and tides, communications and emergency signals, personal flotation devices and safety equipment, navigation, anchoring, float planes, engines, pre-departure checklists, man overboard recovery, and hypothermia and cold water survival skills.

The workshop will be held Saturday, Aug. 19, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sunday, Aug. 20, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the NARL Building 5 classroom on the campus of Iḷisaġvik College in Utqiaġvik. It is free and open to the public.

Anyone interested in signing up ahead of time can register online at www.amsea.org or by calling 907-747-3287.