Send this article to Promobot

Boating safety workshop to be held in Utqiagvik

August 11th 11:12 pm | Shady Grove Oliver, The Arctic Sounder Print this article   Email this article  

It's open water season on the North Slope and residents of Utqiaġvik will have the chance to participate in a boating safety workshop later this month.

The course, which will cover both boating safety and cold-water safety, is sponsored by the Alaska Marine Safety Education Association (AMSEA), which holds similar workshops across the state.

It is geared toward both new and experienced boaters and will cover weather and tides, communications and emergency signals, personal flotation devices and safety equipment, navigation, anchoring, float planes, engines, pre-departure checklists, man overboard recovery, and hypothermia and cold water survival skills.

The workshop will be held Saturday, Aug. 19, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sunday, Aug. 20, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the NARL Building 5 classroom on the campus of Iḷisaġvik College in Utqiaġvik. It is free and open to the public.

Anyone interested in signing up ahead of time can register online at www.amsea.org or by calling 907-747-3287.

 

Copyright 2017 The Arctic Sounder is a publication of Alaska Media, LLC. This article is © 2017 and limited reproduction rights for personal use are granted for this printing only. This article, in any form, may not be further reproduced without written permission of the publisher and owner, including duplication for not-for-profit purposes. Portions of this article may belong to other agencies; those sections are reproduced here with permission and Alaska Media, LLC makes no provisions for further distribution.