Ilisaġvik College invites public comments

The Arctic Sounder

The Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities will conduct the Year Seven Evaluation of Iḷisaġvik College from Oct. 11-13.

As part of the regular accreditation cycle, Iḷisaġvik College will undergo a site visit by a peer-evaluation team from the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU). The site visit is part of Iḷisaġvik College's Year Seven Evaluation, a comprehensive review of the college's compliance with and adherence to accreditation standards. Iḷisaġvik College has been continually accredited at the associate degree level since 2003, and has recently submitted an application to become accredited at the baccalaureate degree level. Most recently, the college completed an Ad Hoc Report in spring 2014.

During the upcoming visit, the peer-evaluation team will be on campus to review documents, interview students, faculty, staff and members of the board of trustees. The peer-evaluation team will then submit a report to the NWCCU.

In preparation for the October visit, Iḷisaġvik College invites the public to submit written comments regarding the college's qualifications for accreditation. Comments must be in writing, signed, and received no later than Sept. 11 at this address: NWCCU, 8060 165th Avenue N.E., Suite 100, Redmond, WA 98052.

Ilisaġvik joins national college network

By Shady Grove Oliver

The Arctic Sounder

Iḷisaġvik College has joined a national network of colleges that aims to help institutions find their strengths and areas that need improvement.

The Achieving the Dream network includes more than 220 colleges in 39 states. It provides tools to the participating colleges to help them run self-assessments for areas including "leadership and vision, teaching and learning, and data and technology," Iḷisaġvik noted in a release.

Some of those tools aid the institutions in measuring their students' success both in college and after college, in understanding how low-income and underserved students perform, how different students pay for college, and how efficient and equitable the college is regarding students from different demographics.

"Iḷisaġvik College appreciates the opportunity to partner with Achieving the Dream as this will strengthen student success initiatives throughout the organization," said Dr. Pearl Kiyawn Brower, college president, in a release. "By supporting our students and increasing student success, we are able to build and support a trained workforce through mentoring, training, and education."

Institutions that participate in ATD also gain access to funding and grants they are able to apply for that are managed by the network.

Medicaid and Medicare outreach workshops coming to villages

By Shady Grove Oliver

The Arctic Sounder

Village residents can get help signing up for and learning how to use their medical benefits at a handful of upcoming meetings.

Outreach staff from Samuel Simmonds Memorial Hospital in Utqiaġvik will be traveling to Kaktovik and Wainwright in August and September to help people enroll in Medicaid and Medicare.

Both Medicaid and Medicare are federal programs geared toward providing health benefits to those in need, including people who are elderly or low-income, among others.

Medicaid can help village residents "pay for medical travel, including flights, hotels, and food," as the Arctic Slope Native Association noted in their most recent newsletter announcing the workshops.

Enrollment staff will be in Kaktovik this week, from Aug. 1-3, and will return Aug. 10. Staff will be in Wainwright Sept. 5-7.

Anyone with any questions about the workshops or about enrollment may contact hospital registration at 907-852-9365.

Savoonga man charged with manslaughter in mother's death

By Shady Grove Oliver

The Arctic Sounder

A Savoonga man has been charged with manslaughter following the death of a woman in an ATV accident earlier this month.

A warrant was issued for Felix Wongittilin on July 25 and he was arrested at his home in Savoonga the following day.

The charge stems from an incident that happened on July 8, when an ATV rolled over in the village. Wongittilin was the driver at the time and his mother, Mary Anna Kulowiyi, was the passenger. Wongittilin had been drinking and troopers said he was intoxicated when the rollover happened at the corner of Akeya Road and Airport Road in the village.

"According to witnesses, the ATV flipped, coming to rest in the gravel intersection," troopers noted in an online dispatch.

First responders transported both Wongittilin and Kulowiyi to Nome for emergency medical treatment. While Wongittilin soon recovered from his non-life-threatening injuries, Kulowiyi had to been transported to Anchorage as her injuries were much more severe. She died two days later.

The manslaughter charge is for her death. After being arrested, Wongittilin was transported to Nome and remanded to the Anvil Mountain Correctional Center on $25,000 bail, troopers said.

Noorvik sees spate of assaults in single day

By Shady Grove Oliver

The Arctic Sounder

The Northwest Arctic village of Noorvik saw a spate of intrafamily assaults on a single day at the end of July.

Three separate incidents were reported to Alaska State Troopers on July 29, each of which resulted in the arraignment of a community member.

The first happened just after 4 a.m. when the village public safety officer responded to a reported disturbance. The officer found Charlie Nazruk, 23, had assaulted a family member. He was arraigned in Noorvik, meaning he was given his formal charges while in the village, and released on his own recognizance. That means he will be responsible for appearing in court when ordered to.

That evening, the officer responded to another disturbance just after 6 p.m. The officer arrested Ike Sampson, 63, of Noorvik, for assaulting a family member. Like Nazruk, Sampson was arraigned in Noorvik and released on his own recognizance.

Finally, about an hour later, the officer responded to the third disturbance. Following an investigation, the officer arrested Kenny Wells, 29, of Noorvik, for assaulting a family member. Wells, too, was arraigned in Noorvik and released on his own recognizance.

Each of the three incidents resulted in domestic violence-related charges, as they all involved assaults on relatives. Domestic violence indicates the incident involved a member of the same household or family, or someone from a current or former intimate relationship.

July 29 also saw an arrest in the village. Just before noon, the officer responded to another disturbance which resulted in the arrest of Floyd Mulluk, 31, of Noorvik, for burglary in the first degree. He was arraigned in Noorvik and transported to the Kotzebue Regional Jail where he is being held on bail.

UIC names newest board member

By Shady Grove Oliver

The Arctic Sounder

There is a new face on the Ukpeaġvik Iñupiat Corp. board of directors.

According to a release Monday from the corporation, Delbert J. Rexford, of Utqiaġvik, has been selected as the newest board director.

Rexford takes over the seat that had most recently been held by Herman G. Rexford, who left the board after the corporation's annual meeting in June.

"UIC would like to thank all the shareholders who submitted letters of interest and the UIC board encourages them to continue to pursue their interest with the corporation," UIC noted in the release.

Rexford will serve in his new position through 2018.

Animal hunted in the Kuskokwim River identified as gray whale

By Lisa Demer

Alaska Dispatch News

BETHEL — The whale hunted and killed on the Kuskokwim River Thursday was identified by federal authorities Monday as a large gray whale.

A National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration biologist in Juneau identified it through a photo, said Julie Speegle, a NOAA spokeswoman.

Gray whales are protected and aren't allowed to be hunted by anyone in Alaska. NOAA is investigating the shooting of the animal in the river near the village of Napaskiak. It had traveled some 60 miles into the river from the Bering Sea.

Some local residents said they had originally thought it was a much smaller beluga whale, which can be hunted by Alaska Natives under federal law.

Gray whales are sometimes called California gray whales and are the object of wide-scale whale watching off the coasts of California and Mexico's Baja California. The population of gray whales in the eastern part of the North Pacific Ocean — including the Bering Sea — is considered healthy and as of 1994, was no longer considered endangered, according to NOAA. But in the Atlantic Ocean, gray whales are extinct. In the western part of the North Pacific, off the coast of Asia, they are "critically endangered," according to NOAA.

No Native communities in Alaska have authority to hunt gray whales. The only legal hunts of large whales in U.S. waters are those by 11 northern Alaska communities that have permission to hunt bowhead whales.

The International Whaling Commission set a quota for Native people in Washington state and Chukotka in the Russian Far East to take limited numbers of gray whales. But unlike the situation with bowheads and Alaska whaling communities, the federal government doesn't have an agreement with the Makah tribe in Washington state to allow hunts of gray whale, Speegle said.

The matter has been in court for years. When a group of Makah tribal members hunted a gray whale anyway in 2007, tribal leaders and Washington's governor condemned it.

Gray whales have among the longest migration paths of any mammal, making a 9,000-plus-mile round trip every year from summer feeding grounds in the Chukchi, Beaufort and Bering seas to wintering areas mainly off the Baja California Peninsula.

In 1988, three gray whales that became trapped in pack ice near Point Barrow in Alaska became the subject of an international rescue effort and eventually the movie "Big Miracle."

This story first appeared in the Alaska Dispatch and is reprinted here with permission.