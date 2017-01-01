Grant helps students dig deeper into natural sciences, mathematics

A program that brings rural Alaska high school students on geological field trip across the Lower 48 during the summer is expanding its outreach efforts thanks to a $200,000 grant from the National Science Foundation.

GeoForce Alaska has been bringing rural Alaska students from the North Slope and Northwest Arctic boroughs to geologically rich sites such as Checkerboard Mesa near Zion National Park in Utah since 2012, but this year, can expand the outreach efforts to include students from interior Alaska. The new funding will also allow the program to begin recruiting a new class this year instead of waiting two more years.

UAF's College of Natural Science and Mathematics hosts GeoFORCE Alaska, which is now in its sixth year. The college preparatory program aims to interest Alaska rural and minority students in the sciences by bringing them on weeklong geology field trips throughout high school. UAF and industry geologists teach the program, and students learn geology at the college level.

GeoFORCE Alaska began in 2012, and 18 students from the North Slope Borough graduated from the program in 2015. GeoFORCE Alaska expanded the program in 2016 with a new cohort of more than 30 students from the North Slope and the Northwest Arctic boroughs.

Until now, Fowell said, the program lacked enough funding to recruit in rural Interior Alaska and start a new group every two years instead of four.

"The program receives in-kind support from UAF, but funding comes entirely from industry sponsors, grants and donations," said Sarah Fowell, GeoFORCE Alaska director. "Funding from NSF allows us to offer the GeoFORCE experience to all interested students across a broader portion of the state."

Starting in 2018, students will spend one week each summer over the course of four years exploring the geology of the different regions of Alaska, the American Southwest, the Pacific Northwest and the Rocky Mountains.

But students also develop new friendships, knowledge and skills that program organizers say will be relevant to their communities.

"There are a lot of undeveloped resources in Alaska," Fowell said. "And these students are very well suited to consider the cultural, geologic and financial impacts of different development plans near their communities and perhaps come up with a plan that's best for the community as a whole."

Lastly, program directors aim to boost students' ability to succeed in college, a transition that is a challenge for many students from small, rural communities in Alaska. Students in the first GeoFORCE group had a 94 percent graduation rate from high school. In addition, 67 percent enrolled in college, and most of those chose majors in math, sciences and technology fields.

"GeoFORCE AK allows us the chance to form long-term relationships with the students in this program and offer support throughout their entire high school journey," said Sylvia Hutchinson, the GeoFORCE AK coordinator. "We're able to provide resources in the form of academic advice, study tips, industry contacts, internship recommendations, help with college admission applications and?housing options. We're happy to help in any way that eases the transition from high school to college."