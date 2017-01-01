Students get a taste of college at honors institute

For most students, the realization hits hard at the airport. Six weeks away from home, living in a dorm, having a roommate you've never met before, studying subjects unlike anything you've ever done before, coming out with a diploma and college experience.

"There were just a lot of moments of realization," said Charles Wolgemuth, 17, who will be a senior this fall at Barrow High School. "It was pretty surreal."

This is the Rural Alaska Honors Institute at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. It's a program geared toward preparing rural and Alaska Native students for the college experience, which will likely take them away from their villages and small towns and thrust them into environments that can pose all sorts of challenges.

"For many students participating in the Rural Alaska Honors Institute is a life-changing experience," said Denise Wartes, RAHI's program manager, in a release. "While at the Troth Yeddha' campus, these students learn how to successfully transition from their village or rural community to become successful university students. These students return to their communities ready to grow into leadership positions in their communities and Alaska."

This year, the program graduated 42 students from 20 different communities across the state.

"Once RAHI was over I missed everyone who was there," said Wolgemuth. "Being around people that you see in class all the time, it's great. You get help, you socialize, and you get to make new friends."

There are both academic and social components of the program, to prepare students for the full experience of attending a live-in college or university. They must enroll in a series of college-level courses, taught over the course of the six-week program, live in the dorms, and participate in communal activities. There are study halls, excursions, tests, presentations, and a full graduation ceremony at the end. They also have the opportunity to earn up to 11 college credits.

Wolgemuth was one of the students in the traditional RAHI program. He decided to take English 111, library science and study skills, business, and yoga as his courses.

"What surprised me the most was the reading in English 111. We read a lot, almost every day, but it wasn't the type of reading I was used to," he explained. "The books we read in English 111, instead of stories, they were more so about how to become a better writer, how to create a better argument, stuff that I know I'll keep with me the rest of my life."

A handful of participants work outside the regular track as part of the RAHI Research program. One of those students was Ana Stringer, 17, who will also be starting her senior year at Barrow High School this fall, alongside Wolgemuth.

"Because RAHI is essentially a college-preparatory program, it does a good job of bridging that wide gap between high school and college life. Before RAHI, I was really worried about what college life would be like for me; I worried that I didn't have the necessary social and study skills to thrive in an academic setting independently," she said. "And, no one in my immediate family had graduated from college, so I didn't have a close member to discuss college with."

Her research program involved taking rigorous hands-on classes, including biochemistry and anthropology, and working on a joint research project throughout the duration of the program. To decompress throughout the week, she also enrolled in the yoga class.

"The most challenging part of the RAHI program was adapting to the new social and academic settings that it posed. For the first time in my life, I was away for my family for longer than a month, and was expected to live on my own and make new friends. In this sense, RAHI was slightly difficult, but this challenge definitely put me in a better position for success in college and beyond," she said. "But, after living in the dorms for six weeks, I was able to make new friends and develop consistent study habits that instilled a newfound sense of confidence within me."

After making her way through the arduous course work, she was surprised to find she'd been selected as the research-track valedictorian of her class. Both RAHI and RAHI Research recognize the top students at the end of the program.

"Being selected as RAHI Research's valedictorian was a huge honor and surprise. When Greg Owens pulled me aside and told me the news, I was initially in shock because every member of our research group was incredibly dedicated and passionate about our project — I was convinced it could be anyone of us," she said. "That said, I was humbled by the valedictorian honor, and it felt good to see that six weeks of hard work paid off."

Now that Stringer and Wolgemuth have both graduated, they have their final year of high school to look forward to.

They both plan on keeping their grades up so they can attend college next fall.

Stringer said she hopes to study environmental science.

"Preserving the environment is extremely important to me, so I hope to return to the Arctic region as an environmental scientist after graduating from college," she said.

Wolgemuth had thought for many years he might want to go into business, and he still may return to that down the line, but for now, he has his sights set on becoming an actor.

"My mom told me, 'Even if you're going to become an actor, go to college so you can get a good education to become an actor.' Because of that, my mindset has basically been, go to college no matter what career you're looking for," he said. "That's something I'd like to thank my parents for is the fact that they kept me on an educational track that I've been thinking about my whole life. Now, I'm taking it very, very seriously. It's not just about dreams, it's about what I'm actually going to do."

Both Stringer and Wolgemuth, like many students before them, say they have RAHI to thank, as well, for getting them on a good path to success.

Since it was founded in 1983, more than 1,800 students have gone through the program. Many of those early participants now have children of their own, some of whom have also passed through RAHI. Studies have shown students who graduate from RAHI finish college and earn a bachelor's degree at a higher rate than those who do not.

"If you're at least considering attending RAHI, you should do it," is the advice Stringer now gives to students considering applying for next year.

"Not only will it be the best six weeks of your life, the rewards from your RAHI efforts will pay off into college and beyond," she said. "And, if you're scared about the application process, don't sweat it. There are plenty of teachers, parents, and community members who are familiar with the program and want you to get in. Utilize your resources."

Other graduates of this year's program include:

Harding Black, Selawik

Tanya Hall, Noatak

Miya Page, Noatak

Bazaal Emelianoff, Wainwright

Samantha Wade, Wainwright

Kayla Booth, Kotzebue

Cassidy Kramer, Kotzebue

Naomi Hernandez, Utqiaġvik

Daphne Mueller, Utqiaġvik

McJun Nobleza, Utqiaġvik

Jayna Wolgemuth, Utqiaġvik

Nicole Patkotak, Utqiaġvik/Anchorage

More information about RAHI can be found at https://www.uaf.edu/rahi/.

Shady Grove Oliver can be reached at sgoarctic@gmail.com.