Rainbows raise funding for medical condition

When the unicorns come to town, it's time to run.

It's been two years since the first Midnight Sun Color Run and its cheerfully resplendent unicorn photo booth arrived in Kotzebue, and now the community knows summer will bring the chance to get outside, hit the streets, and paint the town a rainbow.

"There's so much excitement in that our little town can produce all the color it does," said local resident Jade Hill. "It's just so fun."

Color runs happen across the country and are often used to benefit particular charities or organizations. During one, participants make their way around a course, generally through a park or town, and are blasted with colored powder at stops along the way. The finale features a dazzling burst of color clouds at the finish line that turn the runners into moving rainbows.

"I think the walk went really well this year," said Lucy Mae McConnell, of OTZ Telephone, which sponsors the event. "The month of July was a busy one with the Fourth of July and Qatnut so we wanted to give everyone some time to take a breather before having this event."

As the Sounder previously reported, OTZ Telephone began a wellness program several years ago, made possible by its health insurance policy. One of the requirements was to host two activities per year.

McConnell is friends with Hill, whose daughter Dilyn Martin, 11, was the inspiration for the first run.

Martin has an extremely rare genetic condition called Fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva (FOP). Over time, her muscles, tendons, ligaments, and other connective tissues are turning to bone, effectively forming a second skeleton inside her body. As their tissues harden, people with FOP lose the ability to move.

The disease is hardly ever seen as it affects only one in every 2 million people. There are currently only 800 confirmed cases in the whole world, 285 of which are in the United States.

Along with being rare, FOP can be an extremely destabilizing condition for those who have it or who are close to people who have it, as even the smallest soft tissue trauma, from a fall off a jungle gym to a routine immunization, can cause a part of the body to suddenly become immobile.

"Dilyn lost her ability to walk in February 2016," explained Hill. "She fell and then it froze her leg into a 90-degree angle. She can walk if she has to but now she has to use an assistive device. She has a walker, an electric scooter, a wheelchair. She can't walk more than three to five feet before it becomes too strenuous."

After she was first diagnosed as a young child, Martin's parents, Jade and Derek, made the decision they wouldn't let her condition prevent her from being a kid. While they must routinely make special accommodations for her changing abilities, from the cars they drive to the layout of their house, they let her do kid things, knowing they'll just adapt when the time comes.

"She can't be compared to any other FOP patients because we just never know how this is going to progress in her own individual body," said Hill. "She lost her ability to walk long distances but other than that she's still healthy and strong and very independent and doing very well in school. I would say she's doing really good."

In fact, just before this year's color run, which raises funds for the International Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva Association (IFOPA), Dilyn regained a skill she didn't know she'd ever be able to use again.

"On Friday night, she was able to ride her bike for the first time in two years," Hill said. "She has a three-wheeled big tricycle and because her leg's in that 90-degree angle, she was still able to ride her bike and go somewhere."

That night, Dilyn was all smiles.

The following weekend, dozens of people came out to support Dilyn and the IFOPA by getting colorful.

"It's expensive having a disability, but this condition is so rare that general personal donations go a long way," Hill explained. "There's not huge, nationwide awareness and fundraising and big drives that happen for FOP. It's small community and personal donations that go to this cause. The more that we bring awareness and the more we can get people to donate all that funding, it goes to the cause of hopefully finding treatment and a cure someday."

This year, the run raised about $6,000, said McConnell. That money will go to the association directly, in honor of Dilyn.

"It feels natural to find a way to give back to an organization that means so much to her family," said McConnell. "It's inspiring to see their strength and determination to give Dilyn the best life and experiences. It's awesome to know there is an organization that is working to find a cure for FOP as well as give Dilyn's family a community that understands their struggles and can help them through it. We are lucky to have the continued support of the community each year and give the people in Kotzebue a fun event to be a part of."

After all, Kotzebue is a place in which its residents come together for one another, to help each other out, and support each other's interests.

"I think the Kotzebue community is really supportive of one another in any situation," said McConnell. "When there are health issues, deaths in the family, or even sports camps that kids want to travel to the fundraising bake sales are always a big hit. There is always a sense of responsibility to help out financially, emotionally or by organizing a fundraiser."

For someone like Dilyn who has a rare condition, raising awareness is also important. Every time someone else learns about FOP and how it changes a person's life, there's a chance of more support for research and accommodation. For example, in Kotzebue, as people have gained a greater understanding of FOP, they've been more receptive to the idea of creating more accessible places in town for people of a range of abilities and mobilities. There's still work to be done, and every bit, every donation, and every event helps.

"Always a huge thank you to Lucy Mae and OTZ Telephone for doing this," said Hill. "It's a really fun event and the cherry on the cake is it's for Dilyn's cause. We appreciate it beyond measure. It's awesome and so much fun. I think everyone has a good time. I'm just really appreciative of this event."

More information about FOP can be found at www.ifopa.org.

Shady Grove Oliver can be reached at sgoarctic@gmail.com.