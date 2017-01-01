Miss Arctic Circle to focus on place-based education

Every year at Kotzebue's annual Fourth of July festivities, the town crowns a new Miss Arctic Circle who is tasked with representing her community, culture, and people, both within the region and at outside events.

This year, Miss Sisualik candidate Macy Rae Kenworthy, 21, took home the honor. Soon after the local pageant, she headed down to Fairbanks to go head-to-head with other regional representatives for the Miss World Eskimo-Indian Olympics crown. She came in as the first runner-up to Olivia Piiyuuk Shields. She recently spoke with the Sounder about becoming Miss Arctic Circle and what she plans to do with the one-year title.

Q: First of all, what is your tie to Sisualik?

A: "My family has a camp there. My great-grandpa built a cabin over there and we still go over there all the time. I pretty much spent my summers there every year until I went to high school and left. I went to Mt. Edgecumbe High School in Sitka."

Q: What does the Arctic Circle pageant mean to you? Was it something you were interested in when you were younger?

A: "I was never really into it growing up, so I never thought I would ever run for it. I remember when the girls who were around my sister's age started running and that was the only exposure I had to it. When Elizabeth [Elizabeth Niiqsik Ferguson] won, that was when I actually started paying attention to it and actually learned about it."

Q: I'd like to hear from you a little bit about what you plan to do with the title or if there's any particular issue you'd like to bring attention to while you're Miss Arctic Circle?

A: "One of the biggest things that I've always been kind of advocating for, especially during my Arctic Youth Ambassadors program, was a culturally-relevant education and making education location-based for the students.

Since my ambassador program ended in May, I've been trying to get more information from the school board about their strategic plan to [develop] language and culture programs in the region. I've been hoping to get more involved with that."

Q: What are your ideas for creating culturally-relevant and culturally-based education? What does that mean to you?

A: "First of all, not having teachers that have been here for like a month teaching an Iñupiaq studies course to students who grew up in the culture. Also, I noticed in my Alaska history class we learned a lot from a textbook that was really inaccurate and that conflicted with what we were taught when we were growing up with our Elders' stories. I think a big part is including local Elders in the school system.

One of the things I want to do is create more materials that teachers that come in can use. I looked at the high school here and I was an aide and one day I ended up working in the high school in an Iñupiaq studies course. The teacher was lecturing that day and he kind of looked at me and basically was like, 'If you have anything to add in or if I say anything wrong feel free to interrupt.' I think that was a big eye-opener that a lot of the teachers know that there's a problem with them teaching this Iñupiaq course to these Iñupiaq students and not having grown up in the culture and not understanding or knowing it.

So, creating materials that they can use and getting more local people in the classroom to teach subsistence-based activities or Elders to come in and tell stories or including a stronger language program [could help]."

Q: What do you think having some of these paradigm shifts and conversation shifts would do for both students and the learning environment in general?

A: "I think students are definitely interested in more Iñupiaq days. I've talked to a lot of them and a lot of them complain about the lack of cultural days in the school. I know they're a lot more interested in having these days and it's definitely an opportunity to introduce them to things like fish cutting for those who don't get to go out and hunt and fish as much.

Language programs would definitely help the students a lot. I know a lot of my peers always wanted to learn the language but never really had the resources offered to them or available to them. I know a lot of students would be willing to learn but they're kind of more shy about seeking out the information or seeking help, so I think it would be a great opportunity to provide it to them."

Q: You were an Arctic Youth Ambassador for the last couple of years. What were some of your takeaways from that position?

A: "I've definitely gotten a lot more experience public speaking and I think, through the program, I learned a lot more about myself and being able to trust my experiences and tell my story. It was definitely a lot of validation for what I grew up with and the feelings I've had because I got to work and create a lot of connections with youth who grew up in similar circumstances, like with the feeling of wanting to know your culture but not having it available or feeling like you're missing out on a lot because you don't know about it, or even feeling bad for not knowing as much as you should.

There were a lot of opportunities that came out of the program, like speaking opportunities. There was a lot of networking that happened. I'm part of this huge network of environmentalists and people who want to help. I've made a lot of connections that would be great for things I want to do with education or videography or journalism.

Other than that, it's been being able to convey what I've experienced or advocate for the things we're seeing up here because not a lot of people understand it or realize how different it is from the lower states."

Q: How do you think your time as an Arctic Youth Ambassador and your other past experience prepare you for your role as Miss Arctic Circle?

A: "Going to Mt. Edgecumbe helped shape my view and gave me a broader view of Alaska. I've learned a lot about what other communities are facing from the students that came from there. It was definitely a lot of learning about other students and find similarities and knowing that we're not the only community that has issues with our schools and language programs, so it helped shape how I think and how I do things.

It helped with things like my patience and being able to deal with different people. Becoming an Arctic Youth Ambassador pushed me out of my comfort zone and made me more comfortable with approaching people and talking to people, and being able to be put into situations where I'm more open and vulnerable and can really connect with other people more than I was able to before."

Q: What do you see as the role of Miss Arctic Circle?

A: "A lot of it will be with education and strengthening our cultural programs. My main focus is Kotzebue Middle and High School but I'd like to see that expand to the school district. I definitely will continue traveling. There's a lot of possible opportunities in this upcoming year that kind of stemmed from my ambassador program, so I think it would be very cool to go representing as Miss Arctic Circle.

It would be great to create more opportunities for future Miss Arctic Circles so they can continue on attending certain conferences. Through my ambassador program I created this network of all these people with all these different interests who can provide a lot of resources, so I hope to use that to create this lasting network for future Miss Arctic Circles to achieve or really make an impact and create a broader network for them to really expand whatever their platform is."

Q: Tell me a little about going down to the World Eskimo-Indian Olympics (WEIO) and what that week was like.

A: "It was really fun. I'm really introverted, so doing a lot of things like these I need a lot of time to recharge and I didn't really get that but having the other girls there really helped.

I think everyone who has competed in a real pageant would tell you that you kind of create these bonds with these girls because you're with them 24/7. You're kind of putting yourself out there with them next to you, so you kind of trust in them to support you. There's definitely so much support we get from each other. We encourage each other so much. I've come out with a bunch of new friends and a whole new support system."

Q: What advice would you give to a younger person who looks up to you as a role model?

A: "I think the biggest piece of advice I keep reiterating and repeating to every younger person I meet is to get yourself involved and find a positive outlet ... When we were talking about our cultures, it was finding that one little thing you're good at and clinging onto it to keep your culture alive.

Some of us are really good at dancing. Some are really good at singing or sewing or storytelling. I would definitely say search for something in your culture you can hold onto and it will expand into becoming more knowledgeable about your culture. We're so connected. Things like storytelling can be connected to sewing or regalia.

Anything can be connected. Going back to getting involved, I know a lot of young people who kind of complain about their communities but don't really try to do anything about it. There's so much opportunity but a lot of times you have to create your own opportunities, so it's harder but it's really possible.

There are a lot of people around us who are willing to help us and support us. It's just finding those people and being willing to commit yourself and your time to whatever it is you're trying to accomplish or be involved with."

