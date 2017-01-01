North Slope residents found by search crews

By Shady Grove Oliver

The Arctic Sounder

Two local residents were found safe at a cabin outside Point Hope on Monday.

The man and woman had departed the village at about 4 a.m. that morning and were traveling to Kivalina, where they were expected to arrive later that day.

North Slope Borough Search and Rescue sent out ground search teams to find the pair and were assisted by an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from the Coast Guard staging area in Kotzebue.

"The forward operating location in Kotzebue enhances the Coast Guard's operability by allowing pre-staged flight crews from Air Station Kodiak to save critical time and resources when responding to missions in the Arctic region," said Lt. Dan Hendricks, command duty officer for the 17th District, in a release. "Crews at the forward operating location in Kotzebue demonstrated, in two separate cases on the same day, the multi-mission capability of working with the troopers to help people in some of the most remote regions of Alaska."

The two travelers had stopped at a cabin about 26 miles south of Point Hope to wait for search crews to arrive with help. According to the release, weather on scene included 6-mph winds and 11.5 miles visibility.

Captain of capsized boat jumps back in water to rescue crewman

By Tegan Hanlon

Alaska Dispatch News

The captain of a fishing boat jumped back into 47-degree waters Monday to save one of his crewmen after their vessel capsized near Kodiak Island, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

The Grayling, with four aboard, started to sink in Kupreanof Strait near Raspberry Island, roughly 35 miles northwest of Kodiak city, according to a statement from the Coast Guard.

The crew of a nearby vessel, the Calista Marie, went to help rescue the Grayling crew and reported by radio at 3:25 p.m. that the Grayling had capsized. Coast Guard Sector Anchorage received the radio call and relayed it to a Kodiak-based MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew on a training flight nearby, Coast Guard Petty Officer Bill Colclough said in an interview Tuesday.

"When they arrived on scene, the good Samaritan vessel, Calista Marie, had rescued one (person), and then while the air station (crew) was on scene, they witnessed the captain of the Grayling jump into the water and go to rescue one of his crewmen," Colclough said.

A video of Monday's rescue, taken by a camera mounted on the Coast Guard helicopter, shows the captain wearing a life jacket as he swims toward another man whose head is almost underwater. The captain grabs the man and pulls him toward a vessel, where it appears a third person is waiting to pull him aboard.

The Coast Guard had not released the names of any of the Grayling crew members Tuesday.

Colclough said Tuesday he did not have information on any injuries sustained by the man rescued by the captain. The Coast Guard crew flew the man to the Kodiak Municipal Airport, where an emergency medical crew was waiting, according to the Coast Guard.

The cause of the capsizing had not been determined by Tuesday, Colclough said.

The Coast Guard reported 5-foot seas in the area Monday afternoon.

In the Coast Guard statement, Lt. Kevin Riley, an Air Station Kodiak Jayhawk pilot, said the fisherman "did not hesitate" to save his crew member.

"It was incredible to see him jump into 47-degree water to save his crew," he said. "It is a testament to how tough those fishermen are and how far they will go to help their fellow Alaskans."

This story first appeared in the Alaska Dispatch News and is reprinted here with permission.

Kotzebue aircrew responds to boat adrift on lagoon

By Shady Grove Oliver

The Arctic Sounder

Four people were rescued from a disabled watercraft on Imuruk Lagoon, about 155 miles southwest of Kotzebue, on Monday.

The Coast Guard, which assisted with the rescue operation, said no medical concerns were reported by any of the passengers.

According to a release from the Coast Guard, Alaska State Troopers contacted watchstanders at the 17th District in Juneau requesting assistance with a disabled skiff at around 11:30 a.m.

The small boat was adrift on the lagoon in rough seas.

"It was reported the disabled vessel's outboard engine caught fire, but the occupants were able to extinguish the fire and rigged a tarp to use as a sail," the release stated. "The four people aboard the skiff beached the vessel on shore on the south side of Windy Cove."

A helicopter aircrew from Kotzebue landed on the beach and stayed with the passengers until a volunteer search and rescue crew, out of Brevig Mission, arrived to transport them to Teller. Weather on scene that day was overcast with 11.5-mph winds and 11.5 miles visibility, the Coast Guard noted.

Miss WEIO winners take the stage at athletic event

By Shady Grove Oliver

The Arctic Sounder

The winners of the 2017 Miss World Eskimo-Indian Olympics pageant have been announced.

The women come from a wide range of communities across Alaska, from the Interior to the North Slope.

The highest honor went to Olivia Piiyuuk Shields, of Toksook Bay. She not only earned the Miss WEIO title, but was named most talented, most traditional, and tied for Miss Congeniality, alongside Regina Pingayak-Simon, of Chevak.

First runner up to Shields for the Miss WEIO title was Kotzebue's own Macy Rae Kenworthy, who represented the Northwest Arctic as Miss Arctic Circle. Jazmine Jones, of Tanana and Koyukuk, was second runner up.

Finally, Utqiaġvik's Angelica Telfair was named most photogenic. She represented the North Slope as Miss Top of the World.

The annual awards are given to young women from around the state who compete after having been nominated by their own respective communities.