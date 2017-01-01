Journalists are always taught to consider the source — not all sources are created equal. Chances are good that the industry leader is not going to speak objectively about development, nor is the environmental activist.

But when the head of the U.S. Coast Guard tells the United States Congress that we are not ready to clean up an oil spill in the Arctic, you can pretty much take that to the bank. Admiral Paul Zukunft told federal lawmakers that the agency learned a lot about oil spill response during the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill. When waves grew to more than 4 feet, he said, removing oil was "virtually impossible." And that was in the Gulf of Mexico, where conditions are significantly more moderate than in the Arctic waters off Alaska's coastline. In the Gulf of Mexico, helicopters aren't grounded because equipment freezes, the waters aren't so cold that oil reacts differently, and spare parts, back-up resources and trained personnel are just a phone call away. The Gulf of Mexico is a long way from the Arctic, logistically and geographically.

Right now, there is a huge push to resume drilling for oil in Alaska's Arctic, both on and offshore. The Interior Department is seeking comments on a new five-year lease plan that would replace the current limited area open to oil drilling. Who knows if these new lease sales would draw any interest — there are a lot of cheaper places to drill for oil than Alaska's Arctic, even with an administration which appears to look far more favorably on industry development in sensitive environments.

If the interest in drilling offshore does appear, however, Alaskans need to remember what the rules are, and aren't, and how all that risk weighs out for us, because frankly, it's a raw deal. Here's how it works. Offshore waters are federal zones, not state zones. That means that any royalties earned from drilling in those federal waters would go to the federal government, not the state. That's fine if the federal government was also being responsible about making sure it was prepared to handle any possible risk from the development. But it is not. We lag behind other northern nations in equipment and infrastructure to safely protect the people, property and environment of the Arctic. Our icebreakers are archaic, resurrected from the scrap yard because federal lawmakers wouldn't fund the new ones that are needed.

It's true that preparing for offshore development comes with a hefty price tag. There is very little here, and it's not like the pipeline days, when industry was eager to help cover the costs. Today, there are other oil-producing options that do not involve the kind of risk an Alaska operation would incur. But to be prepared to respond to an off-shore oil spill, we need response vessels designed and tested for Arctic conditions. We also need a dock where large vessels can tie up, and possibly be repaired. We need workers who know about working in extreme conditions, and equipment that has been tested.

Perhaps most importantly, though, we also need some sort of oversight organization, much like exists in Prince William Sound with the Regional Citizens Advisory Council. This agency would be an impartial source that the public could turn to and know it was acting in their best interests.

But even with all that in place, Zukunft's thoughts on the matter are nothing if not sobering. Alaskans depend on their waters for food and a large part of the state's economy, from tourism to commercial fishing. All it would take was one large-scale oil spill in our Arctic and the ripples would be felt by us all. That's a high-stakes gamble with no guarantee that we will ever benefit beyond a few man-camp contracts and gratuitous jobs watching for polar bears.

The bottom line is that the federal government is risking Alaska's vital ocean resource if it reopens those waters to offshore drilling. Even if the drilling occurred onland, vessel traffic through the Arctic will increase, and with it, risks. When the highest ranking member of an agency that has overseen plenty of oil spills up and down our nation's coasts says cleaning up an oil spill in the Arctic would be all but impossible, we should listen. At the very least, we should demand a higher level of preparedness and disaster readiness from our national leaders before any lease sales are handed out for Arctic waters.