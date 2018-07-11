Who Done It

Eva Nowpakahok, 18, of Utqiaġvik, pleaded guilty to the class C felony charge of vehicle theft in the first degree for taking a vehicle, aircraft, or watercraft, and reached a plea agreement through which the state amended the charge against her to the class A misdemeanor of theft in the third degree valuing $250-$999, of which she was ultimately found guilty. She was sentenced to one year in jail with the full time suspended.

She must pay restitution, the amount of which has yet to be determined. She must also pay a police training surcharge of $50 and an initial jail surcharge of $50. She has been placed on probation until July 11, 2018, during which time she may have no contact, either directly or indirectly, with witnesses named in the complaint.

She must also stay away from North Slope Borough School District property, by order of Judicial Officer David Roghair, effective July 11.

Jerry Jerome N. Sovalik, 34, of Nuiqsut, pleaded guilty to the class C felony charge of vehicle theft in the first degree for taking a vehicle, aircraft, or watercraft, and reached a plea agreement through which the state amended the charge against him to the class A misdemeanor of vehicle theft in the second degree for taking a vehicle, of which he was found guilty. Through the plea agreement, five additional charges against him were dropped.

He was sentenced to 30 days in jail with all 30 days suspended. He must pay a $50 police training surcharge and an initial jail surcharge of $50. He has been ordered to contact North Slope Borough Behavioral Health for an alcohol assessment and complete a screening, evaluation, and recommended program, and file proof of compliance with the court by May 14, 2018.

He has been placed on probation until July 13, 2018, during which time he may not consume or buy alcohol, by order of Judicial Officer David Roghair, effective July 13.