State Troopers Report

On July 5, Alaska State Troopers contacted Heather Clark, 18, of Selawik, after she was seen "throwing something at the side of the Selawik Apartments" while intoxicated. According to troopers, Clark "became combative" and was then taken into protective custody, after which she was charged with disorderly conduct. Troopers transported her to the Selawik holding facility where she was remanded into custody.

On July 5, a woman came into the state trooper office in Selawik saying she'd been assaulted by her boyfriend. Following an investigation, troopers found the woman had actually been the one to assault her boyfriend. She was charged with two counts of assault in the third degree. An arrest warrant was then issued for her, "as she is actively avoiding contact with [troopers]."

On July 9, troopers in Selawik made contact with Jared Brown, 22, of Selawik, after they saw him speeding down the boardwalk traveling about 30 mph over the posted speed limit. He was found to be "extremely intoxicated" and attempted to flee by four-wheeler from the residence in which he was found. He was then arrested for driving under the influence.

On July 14, troopers received a report that Dean Mitchell, 25, of Selawik, had stolen a four-wheeler and then crashed it. Following an investigation, troopers found Mitchell had been in violation of his conditions of release for a prior case. He was then charged with vehicle theft in the first degree and violating conditions of bail.