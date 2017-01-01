Oil spill response training coming to Utqiaġvik

"Spills happen," said Lt. Cmdr. Jereme Altendorf, planning specialist with the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Anchorage. "If you're moving oil, it's not if, but when."

He and other representatives from federal agencies, the state, and other oil spill response groups will be in Utqiaġvik next week for a spill response seminar.

"The worst time to come introduce yourself to somebody is during an emergency response," he said. "So, we want to make sure that everybody who has a stake in it, everybody who has an understanding or responsibility of the facility where it could occur, the state, and the federal government all understand each other. We like to make sure everybody gets together at least once a year in these hub communities in what could arguably be one of the more extreme environments in the world to talk about how spill response is going to happen. It's just the right thing to do."

The seminar will take place over three days and will include a classroom component, presentations, hands-on activities, and a live equipment demonstration by the tank farm.

The Coast Guard has headed up similar trainings in both Kotzebue and Nome. They've historically only lasted one day, but based on participant feedback, they decided to extend the length of the event to include more activities.

"We really wanted to keep it at a tactical level — at a level where it wasn't all about policy and things so removed from the overall interest of the local area," Altendorf explained. "What we're trying to do is give a really basic overview of oil spill response, running from policy to weather conditions, the science of oil spills, wildlife operations, how we manage cultural and historic sites when we have to do spill response and move heavy equipment, and what plans we have in place for alternative response technology."

On the second morning, there will be presentations from different companies contracted in the area to respond to both chemical and oil spills.

"[We need to understand] how logistics, transportation, weather, ice, all conspire to make things that are already complicated even more so, and how we get past that," he said.

During the second half of training, participants will be able to see, firsthand, some of the equipment used in spill response, to get a better idea of how it works in the field.

"We're going to walk through some of the gear we brought up, a mobile command post, different pumps and beach cleaning gear," he said. "We're going to walk through and talk to people about them and let people touch them and get hands-on."

The third morning, participants will head out to the beach near the borough's fuel supply for a demonstration.

"We're going to turn everything on," he said. "We'll move some water with the pumps and just kind of show everybody what we do if there were a spill in this area of the tank farm."

Getting people up close and personal with gear and processes is important, Altendorf said. It grounds the possibility of a spill in a place people know.

"When we talk about oil spill response, it's all about threat level. We base the threat on what could spill. What's being stored in this area? What is the infrastructure like? We look at an area, we find where most of the product that could be spilled is, we identify the risk," he said. "We've found that the best way to communicate with everybody and to give people a sense that we're thinking about this is to do this. We don't want anything to happen at all but we also want to be realistic and make sure everybody is trained, and make sure there are systems in place to deal with these kinds of situations. It's reassurance, too."

It also gives professional responders the chance to encounter some of the potential challenges before an accident occurs. They might find breakdowns in communication, questions they can't answer on the spot, gaps in infrastructure or personnel, all of which they can follow up on before they really need it in practice.

"We need to understand the hurdles that may come up, if any, as we do this, whether it's paperwork, coordinating with Department of Defense or the Coast Guard, whether it's working with JBER here, fitting the gear we want to take up, all of those things have to be worked out," he explained.

Finally, the training will focus on the environment factor of spill response in the Arctic, which is a crucial component, especially for responders from other parts of Alaska or outside the state.

"I've been doing oil spill response for the better part of 20 years in my career and one of the things we just don't think about in the Lower 48 is the infrastructure and environmental factor," Altendorf said. "When you don't have roads, that makes an incredibly difficult response. Now, suddenly, you're not only adding a significant price tag to everything, you have to fit it on a plane or barge. That, in and of itself, is a hurdle the Lower 48 doesn't typically have to worry about. If this happens outside of the summer months, now you've got weather concerns, ice concerns. These are just things you can't have an oil spill seminar in a place like Utqiaġvik without addressing the unique land above the Arctic Circle. It colors everything we do when it comes to response."

The training will be open to the public and Altendorf said it's all right for people to only attend a few of the seminars or the hands-on portion, or to attend around their work schedules.

"If we get just a few people in there to learn about it, it will be a win," he said. "The North Slope Borough has been huge. I can't even begin to tell you how great the borough has been, whether it's emergency services or risk management, to make this a huge success."

The seminars will be held at the Barrow High School Auditorium on July 25-26 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and the demonstration will be July 27 from 9 a.m.-noon.

