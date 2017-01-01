North Slope welcomes new superintendent

There's a new face in North Slope education. Stewart McDonald was recently hired into the district as superintendent, taking over from Glen Szymoniak, who left at the end of last school year. McDonald has more than two decades of experience in the field and comes to the Slope from the Kodiak Island Borough School District. The Sounder spoke with McDonald about his first two weeks on the job and his hopes for this new position.

Q: To start off, tell me a little bit about your background in education.

A: I became a special education teacher back in 1992 and moved to Alaska. I've been here 25 years and I've worked at the elementary level, middle school level, and high school level in a couple of different districts as a teacher. Then, down in Kodiak I became a grants administrator and had the privilege of working on a statewide project. Eventually, from grants and federal programs and assessments, I became an assistant superintendent in Kodiak. Then, I was the superintendent there for nine years.

Q: What interested you about the North Slope Borough School District? What attracted you to this area and this position?

A: When I was doing work in the previous district, I started off at a very exciting time. My first time coming into the role as superintendent in Kodiak, we were on the brink of receiving a fiber-optic cable into our district, which was a district with many remote sites being served with satellite. It was a district that had been, for many years, trying to create more opportunities for students wherever they were through virtual learning, career technology education, and more challenging courses — all the things that make a well-rounded student. I had the privilege of working through all those things and I think [we were] fairly successful in meeting most of those goals and creating a very robust teaching environment with well-supported rural-remote K-12 schools in both settings.

Looking around the state, [I saw a job on the] North Slope pop up and what are you guys in the middle of? A fiber-optic cable system is about to be introduced in a school system that needs to be made ready for it. It needs a good plan to modernize classrooms, and it has a borough and a board and a school district focused on vastly improving and increasing opportunities for students. I just thought this would be very exciting to have the chance to learn from my past experience and lessons on how to engage this again and try and join in with a group of people to make something amazing happen for kids. That's really where my interest was — the people and the goals everybody set for themselves and I felt like I had something to offer.

Q: Since the school district and the borough as a whole are soon to be much more connected, what kinds of things, in your experience, do school districts have to do to prepare for that and how, once it's there, can be it be leveraged for the benefit of the students?

A: The people initially want to think about the money and the physical infrastructure rebuild and they're not wrong. We have to get lots of core planning and good analysis on how to phase in connectivity, because it doesn't just happen overnight. It won't be an equal distribution of access, so there has to be a strong equity plan in terms of how to bring access on board at each site. One site may have only satellite connection, while another's hardwired. There has to be a well-developed and well-communicated plan to bring it up to speed.

The amount of broadband you can bring to a district tends to get almost consumed right away. There never seems to be enough because software and programs tend to use what's available. So, what I learned is that the most important thing is you have to develop the behaviors in school so that students, teachers, community members, and administrators have the [know how to engage and use] connectivity in meaningful instruction right now. You've got to put the behaviors in place now, long before the broadband is connected, so that when that better, fast connection is suddenly available, everyone is connecting with purpose. If you wait for it to come in and then decide how you're going to leverage it for instruction, you tend to never get very far with it because the behaviors are the hardest and most important.

Once it's there, what it does is it gives you opportunity to do faster livestreaming and engage in richer, more media-driven instruction, which can make a huge difference. One project stands out to me. We needed reading professional development for elementary teachers to have improved reading practices, but it was cost-prohibitive to bring in the coaches to help with the learning at all of our sites [in the Kodiak district]. For many teachers who wanted to engage in that, we were able to bring in virtual devices that would allow a person from another part of the country to visit that classroom every day and interact with the students and be a part of the coaching. It became seamless and people just felt like it was just an expected, normal thing. Those are the kinds of things you can expect to leverage once the connectivity becomes better. But in the meantime, given what we've got, we've got to find a way to make what we have work for kids so we get into that good habit.

Q: In your experience, what are some of the challenges faced by a rural-remote district like the North Slope?

A: Once you have communities cut off from a central hub, whether it's a 10-minute airplane ride of a two-hour airplane ride, logistics create remoteness. A community, if it chooses, can isolate itself and not participate with anything going on in their district. So, the question is, how does one develop and maintain relationships that are meaningful? How do we create an environment among all of the sites and staff and the communities to help us embrace a system of improvement within each school? It's the communication and relationship that is the challenge.

So, the only way I can anticipate engaging that is lots of communication, lots of face-to-face and telephone, and any other kind of digital communication to keep that door open. My objective is to spend days at a time [at each school] site, really get to know people. I've got to find a way to listen more, find a way to resist less, and really embrace decisions about school improvement at each site and it's got to be collaborative.

Q: What are some of the unique qualities and strengths of being a mixed rural and hub district you'd like to tap into?

A: The thing is, is you can't have a cookie cutter district. These communities all have strong senses of self and identity. There are leadership structures within the community that are very present, like the whaling captains. Too often schools act like they exist and the community just gets invited in. The strength comes from the community and culture and we have to get each school to recognize that that is the strength and recognize that the students come from that community and culture. The community and culture are already present in the school by the strength of the student.

We, as a school system, need to very much listen and respond to what's going on in those communities. I'm really looking forward to finding out which communities will be willing to engage in various support systems that can really work with the school advisory councils. How can we build on the strengths and uniqueness at each site as opposed to trying to make the whole district all like one place? I'm interested in seeing more place-based instruction. I want to find ways to roll that into curriculum for the students since that is important to them and take the school and make it something that's not contained in a building, but in the community. I can only imagine how vastly different Anaktuvuk Pass is going to be from Atqasuk and from Point Hope. Each one of these places is incredibly unique. I think that's probably one of the things I'm most excited about.

Q: Because you've worked in different positions in education, I'm wondering what your take is on your job now? What is the role of a superintendent?

A: My role is to help the system join in with the community's local control and local understanding of what they want for their kids and to really, truly engage in student learning improvement. We've got to get results for student learning, and the way we do that is the superintendent has to engage the administrative team, the teachers, the staff, and the broader community to listen to each other more, to resist less, and really embrace decisions about school improvement.

I believe with all my heart that the North Slope can buy more programs, spend more money, hire more people, and we're never really going to see any significant change until those small behaviors of listening more, resisting less, and embracing decisions becomes everyone's individual priority. As superintendent, my job is to lead that communication, lead that expectation, lead the evaluation of that, and hold myself and everyone else accountable to make that our end goal. It's a big idea. It's going to be hard for us to make change through our everyday shifts in behaviors and attitudes about how we're going to make things successful, but that's what I see my role is. I've got to be part of moving that forward.

Q: Is there anything you want to add that I didn't ask you about?

A: I have to do the work not with the mindset that this is my job and I'm trying to keep the job, but with the mindset that the school board and school advisory council earnestly want change for their kids and they want the best for them, and I have to work every day to deliver it. I'm very excited to do that.