Nome man charged with attempted murder after stabbing officer

By Tegan Hanlon

Alaska Dispatch News

A 38-year-old Nome man faces an attempted murder charge after he stabbed a police officer in an apartment on Tuesday night, according to police.

The Nome police officer had gone to the apartment on East Third Avenue around 11 p.m. Tuesday in response to a complaint that Frank Johnson had assaulted a woman, said a complaint filed Wednesday in Nome District Court. Neighbors said they heard "a lot of yelling and commotion" coming from the apartment, the complaint said.

The officer knocked on the apartment door and the woman let him in, it said. Johnson was facing a living room window, "his hand obscured by a curtain," it said.

"Suspecting that the defendant was attempting to flee through the window, he was ... instructed to place his hands behind his back," the complaint said. "Upon contact, the defendant turned wielding with a kitchen knife and stabbed Officer Johnson in the left side just under the armpit causing a laceration."

Nome District Attorney John Earthman said in an email that he had no reason to believe the officer and Frank Johnson were related. According to the complaint, Frank Johnson "struck Officer Johnson with the knife with enough force to penetrate the officer's uniform top, under shirt and bend the knife's blade from its handle."

Nome Chief of Police John Papasodora said in an email that the knife penetrated the officer's skin. "By divine intervention it was a superficial stab wound," he said.

Frank Johnson was charged with first-degree attempted murder, second- and third-degree assault and resisting or interfering arrest. He was in custody at the Anvil Mountain Correctional Center in Nome on Thursday.

Alaska credit rating downgraded for 2nd time in a week

By Annie Zak

Alaska Dispatch News

Credit rating agency Standard & Poor's lowered Alaska's credit rating on Tuesday and said the state's reliance on financial reserves to fund its budget cannot continue.

S&P Global Ratings dropped Alaska's general obligation debt rating from AA+ to AA, with a negative outlook. This is just the latest in bad credit rating news for Alaska. Its rating has been sliding since last year.

Another top rating agency, Moody's Investors Service, also downgraded Alaska less than a week ago.

S&P warned Alaska a month ago that a downgrade was coming if lawmakers didn't adopt fiscal reforms to fix the state budget, which relies largely on oil revenue.

"The rating actions reflect continued lack of agreement on fiscal reforms to return the state to structural balance," said S&P analyst Timothy Little, "and while we recognize the state's sizable reserve position is intended to offset volatile economic cycles, continued reliance on reserves, coupled with the state's economic contraction since 2012 and the fallout of oil prices in mid-2015, have reached an (unsustainable) level."

The Legislature passed an operating budget last month, and last week passed a last-minute oil tax deal to end cash payments to oil companies. But there's still no deficit reduction package to close the state budget's $2.5 billion shortfall.

"The continued reliance on budgetary reserves that have significantly diminished over the years places the state in a more vulnerable position," S&P said in its statement. "Deteriorated reserves and continued dependence on revenues from natural resources will only exacerbate budgetary pressures as the state's economy is likely to continue to contract."

S&P also said that if lawmakers fail to enact "significant fiscal reforms," the state's trend of downward ratings "will likely persist, possibly by multiple notches as its structural imbalance becomes more protracted."

This is the second downgrade from S&P in as many years for Alaska. In January 2016, the agency lowered the state's top-shelf AAA rating to AA+.

ASNA and college to hold mental health training

By Shady Grove Oliver

The Arctic Sounder

First aid training specifically addressing mental health issues is coming to Utqiaġvik.

The Arctic Slope Native Association is partnering with Iḷisaġvik College to hold the training programs.

The first one will be held July 31 and the second on Aug. 1, both days from 1-5:30 p.m. Participants must attend all eight hours of training, or both sessions, to earn the certificate of completion.

There are 25 spots available for the course, ASNA noted.

For more information or to register, contact Lauren at Iḷisaġvik College at 907-852-1779.

Health fair coming to Kaktovik

By Shady Grove Oliver

The Arctic Sounder

The Arctic Slope Native Association is hosting a series of men's health fairs in villages across the North Slope this summer.

The first was held in Nuiqsut on July 14.

The second will be in Kaktovik on Aug. 10 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the community center.

According to ASNA, there will be information on tobacco cessation and prevention, diabetes and blood pressure stations, and colonoscopy screenings.

More information can be found by contacting ASNA or Katie Akpik at 907-852-9360.

Man killed in 'physical confrontation' in Bristol Bay village

By Michelle Theriault Boots

Alaska Dispatch News

A 37-year-old Eagle River man was killed in a "physical confrontation" in the Bristol Bay village of Levelock Friday, where a friend said he was commercial fishing for the summer.

Alaska State Troopers were called to Levelock Friday night for a reported stabbing.

Ellis Lee Kaloke was found dead at the scene, troopers said in an online dispatch Sunday.

What happened is unclear: Troopers wrote only that "a dispute occurred between a homeowner and the visitor which escalated into a physical confrontation."

Troopers spokesman Tim DeSpain said an investigation continues. Troopers have not named the other person or people involved or announced any criminal charges.

Kaloke grew up in Eagle River and graduated from Chugiak High School in 1999, said his friend Stephen "Pops" Cutshall Sunday.

"He was a very, very excellent guy," he said. "He'd give you the shirt off his back if you needed it."

Kaloke had been working summers fishing in Bristol Bay for a couple years, Cutshall said. He lived in the Anchorage area for the rest of the year, where he was into pursuing his hobbies of remote control cars, hiking and trucks. He also did handyman work, according to Cutshall.

Cutshall said he'd known Kaloke for 20 years.

He was the kind of guy you'd call to help you move apartments — hardworking, caring and dependable, Cutshall said.

"I'm just in shock," he said. "I still can't believe it."