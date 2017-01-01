Walker appointed to Council of Governors

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has appointed Alaska Gov. Bill Walker to the national Council of Governors, which advises the White House on military and defense issues.

Walker, an independent, is the first Alaska governor named to the 10-member panel, which was formally established in 2010.

Congress created the Council of Governors in a 2008 defense authorization bill, to allow them input on issues of homeland defense, Defense Department support and the National Guard.

"My administration's top priority is to build a safer Alaska," Walker said in response to the announcement.

"As the only independent governor in the nation, I intend to bring Alaska's unique and important perspective to the issues that face our state and our nation. Given our strategic geographic location, it is crucial that our state participate in national defense conversations," Walker said.

Walker will join governors from Oklahoma, Connecticut, Montana, Minnesota, Florida and Missouri on the council. Three are Democrats and three Republican.

The secretaries of defense and homeland security also will participate on the council, along with several White House advisers and the commander of the U.S. Northern Command, according to Walker's office.

This story first appeared in Alaska Dispatch News and is reprinted here with permission.