Subsistence board denies proposed moose closure

The Federal Subsistence Board has rejected a proposed moose hunting closure. The decision was announced on April 24.

If approved, Temporary Special Action Request WSA 17-02 would have restricted moose hunting on federal public lands in Game Management Unit 23 to only federally-qualified hunters from July 2017 through June 2018. A similar restriction has been in place for caribou over the last year and is currently proposed once again for the upcoming year.

Federal public lands make up about three-quarters of the unit, with about 40 percent being National Park Service lands, 22 percent being Bureau of Land Management lands, and about 9 percent being U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service lands.

"Although the overall moose population is currently declining throughout Unit 23, harvest by federally qualified subsistence users has remained stable over the last 10 years, indicating that local users are still able to successfully harvest moose despite declines in the overall population," wrote officials from the Office of Subsistence Management in the announcement. "In addition, non-federally qualified users make up a minority of moose harvest in the unit when reported harvest is combined with community household surveys."

They continued by noting that closing federal public lands within the unit to non-local hunters would "likely not have the desired impact to the overall moose population" and would furthermore be an unnecessary restriction on the users.

The proposal for a closure had been submitted by the Northwest Arctic Regional Subsistence Advisory Board earlier this year, with support from Noorvik Native Community.

Supporters cited an observed decline of the moose population in the area, along with a report by the Alaska Department of Fish and Game that noted a decline in certain portions of the unit.

In addition, recent declines in the sheep and caribou populations combined with similar closures for nonlocal hunters for caribou are putting more stress on the moose population. Fewer sheep and caribou being harvested means more people are turning to moose to make up the gaps in subsistence food, they said.

"As subsistence food resources decline, the local residents are concerned the culture surrounding subsistence lifestyles will die out and locals will lose the nutrient-rich foods on which they have always relied," the staff analysis on the request states, based on public comments in support of the closure. "The concern is that this will lead to greater health problems for local residents and that food security concerns will intensify."

The area moose hunt has been the subject of debate over restrictions and closures for decades now. In the late 1980s, the Native Village of Noatak asked the Board of Game to establish the Noatak Controlled Use Area. Over the decades that followed, a handful of calf harvest restrictions, aircraft restrictions, and antler restrictions have gone into place, as well.

Since the board started more restrictive registration-based state permit hunts in 2003, the number of nonlocal hunters participating has dropped.

When it comes to harvest numbers, it has been historically difficult to pin down an exact number of moose harvested in the area by local hunters. The report notes that community household surveys show how underreported moose harvests are by local users, but that nonlocal harvests are more accurate "based on the requirement of registration permits and drawing permits in some areas."

Before registration hunts started in the early 2000s, nonlocal hunters were reporting about 80 percent of the moose harvest in the area. That dropped to about 56 percent after the change in permitting.

Between 2005 and 2015, locals reported about 50 percent of the total harvest, though their actual numbers are likely higher due to those moose that went unreported. Local hunters are required to use harvest tickets and report their harvests accurately, but household surveys show the reporting often falls short.

For example, community members in Selawik officially reported harvesting seven moose in 2011, though community household survey data showed "approximately 40 moose were harvested by local residents that year," the report notes. "Taking this disparity into account, ADF&G estimated approximately 70 moose are taken from the Selawik drainage annually."

So, while about 153 moose are formally reported in the Fish and Game harvest reports, that number is probably closer to 300 taken annually in the unit as a conservative estimate, if those surveys are taken into account.

That was one of the reasons the special request was thought to be not as useful as it might seem in terms of curbing the hunt and protecting the population.

"When community household surveys are taken into account the proportion of moose taken by non-federally qualified users drops to approximately 27 percent (2015) of the total harvest," it states. "Restricting non-federally qualified users from federal public lands would most likely not decrease moose harvest enough to have a significant impact on moose populations."

According to the final report, Fish and Game staff, along with "federal partners," have conducted moose population surveys in the unit since the early 1990s.

Between 2000 and 2011, moose densities in the unit were more or less stable, based on data compiled in 2012. Since then, overall moose density has had a lower top range than it did before.

"While the Noatak drainages, Lower Kobuk, Selawik, and Northern Seward Peninsula populations have declined and are below population objectives, the Upper Kobuk has remained relatively stable," the report notes. "Spring calf recruitment has remained stable throughout Unit 23."

In a January meeting of the state game board's Arctic and Western group, the current moose population estimate for the unit was about 7,500 animals, which is below the population goal of 8,100-10,000 animals.

Despite the population decline, federally qualified users have been harvesting a stable number of moose, suggesting the harvest is still successful for local hunters, it notes.

"The state has eliminated the antlers season in Unit 23 and ADF&G has canceled the nonresident hunt for the upcoming season as well," it continues. "Both of these actions should help to slow the decline of the moose population throughout the unit. Closing federal public lands to non-federally qualified users would not provide a significant additional decrease to moose harvest and may be an unnecessary restriction on non-subsistence users."

However, the board notes more data is needed to understand the harvest numbers, especially as they pertain to local hunters.

"More thorough harvest reporting by local users is needed to provide accurate data for determining future management actions," it states.

While this specific closure was not approved, the board notes it could be useful to look at alternatives that might be more in line with the intended results as the conversation moves forward.

The full report can be found online at https://www.doi.gov/sites/doi.gov/files/uploads/wsa17-02_complete.pdf.