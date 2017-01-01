Send this article to Promobot

One man dead after shooting in Utqiagvik

May 4th 11:15 pm | Shady Grove Oliver, The Arctic Sounder Print this article   Email this article  

One young man is dead and another is in custody following a shooting over the weekend in Utqiaġvik.

Douglas Spear Jr., 21, is being charged with first-degree murder in the death of Barrow Dan Akootchook, also 21.

According to a statement from the North Slope Borough, the police department received a 911 call just before 4:30 a.m. on Saturday morning, April 29. The woman who called reported a shooting.

Many community members heard about the incident in the early morning hours from a message posted by Spear to Facebook about 15 minutes after the 911 call was made.

Officers responded to a Transit Street address and found Akootchook, who had been shot and was already deceased.

Police identified Spear as a suspect, but he had already "fled from the residence," the statement noted. "Officers searched for Spear until he was located and taken into custody at about 2:32 p.m., without further incident."

Following the arrest, Facebook also became a place for people to come together in support of Akootchook's family; many community members posted messages of love, prayers, and condolences the same day.

Spear's arraignment was on April 30. The preliminary hearing for the case is scheduled for May 10.

 

