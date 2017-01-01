House passes caribou proposal

The Alaska House has passed a bill aimed at protecting the state's northern caribou herds and reducing conflicts among user groups.

House Bill 211 passed on reconsideration on April 28 by a vote of 22 to 17 in favor.

"I and my colleagues in the Alaska House are committed to making sure the caribou herds of northern Alaska are healthy, abundant, and available to all Alaskans for many more generations to come," said the bill's sponsor, Rep. Dean Westlake (D-Kiana), in a release.

The bill requires nonresident hunters to be accompanied by a guide or a resident spouse or relative when hunting caribou belonging to particular herds. They must apply for big game tickets which will only be issued after the hunter provides a statement ensuring an approved guide or relative will be physically present, as well.

Initially, the bill covered the Porcupine, Central Arctic, and Western Arctic herds, but Westlake soon amended it to also include the Teshekpuk Lake herd. Westlake called the latter's initial omission an oversight on his part while first drafting the bill.

In having the restriction follow the herds, rather than be tied to a specific game management unit, it may be more effective at helping sustain the herds all along their migration routes which sometimes fluctuate, Westlake said, speaking to the Sounder last month.

It stands apart from other restrictive actions taken recently on behalf of the herds and user groups.

Since last summer, Game Management Unit 23, which falls on lands of the Northwest Arctic, has seen restrictions on non-federally qualified hunters. Those nonlocal hunters — meaning even hunters who are traditionally from the area but who no longer reside there — have not been able to hunt caribou on federal public lands, like those managed by the National Park Service, Bureau of Land Management, or U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, within the unit since July. The Federal Subsistence Board is set to consider a similar restriction being proposed for this coming year, as well.

"At the heart of these closure requests are conflicts between user groups," Westlake said in the release. "HB 211 seeks to resolve these conflicts and prevent future federal closures of game management units, and ideally allow Unit 23 to be reopened to both Alaska residents and nonresidents at some point in the future."

While the bill has seen public support around the Arctic, especially among subsistence users, there has been pushback by some guiding groups and from those who believe game management, in all its forms, should be left to agencies and wildlife specialists, rather than legislators.

"The science is unclear as to why the number of caribou is declining, which puts the responsibility on us as lawmakers to take steps towards conservation, while still allowing abundant hunting opportunities for subsistence users, Alaska residents, and nonresidents as well," Westlake noted.

Now that the bill has passed through the House, it will move on to the Senate for consideration.

You can find more information about the bill at www.legis.state.ak.us/basis by searching "House Bill 211."

