High court won't hear case on polar bear habitat

The U.S. Supreme Court decided Monday not to hear a case appealing the decision to designate nearly 200,000 square miles of the Arctic Slope as critical habitat for polar bears.

The May 1 decision means the ruling of an appeals court supporting the designation stands.

"The fact the Supreme Court would ignore the legitimate concerns of our people is disappointing, but we knew the justices grant review in a very, very small number of cases like this and were not entirely surprised by this outcome," wrote Arctic Slope Regional Corp. President and CEO Rex Rock Sr. in a release.

ASRC was one of the petitioners requesting a review of the Ninth Circuit Court's decision to uphold the designation initially made by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Alongside the regional corporation were the North Slope Borough, Iñupiat Community of the Arctic Slope, Kaktovik Iñupiat Corp., Kuukpik Corp., Ukpeaġvik Iñupiat Corp., Olgoonik Corp., Inc., Tikigaq Corp., Bering Straits Native Corp., NANA Regional Corp., Calista Corp., and the State of Alaska.

"The State is disappointed that the U.S. Supreme Court has refused to review the decision by the Ninth Circuit upholding the polar bear critical habitat designation," wrote the Alaska Department of Law in response to the decision. "We continue to believe that the 187,000 square miles of designated habitat is much broader than needed to actually protect the polar bear. For a significant portion of the habitat, the federal government failed to show how the habitat is connected to the polar bear's ongoing survival and protection. We hope that going forward the Department of Interior will provide the scientific evidence necessary to support its listing and critical habitat designation decisions."

The Alaska Oil and Gas Association also petitioned for reconsideration.

The initial decision to designate the expansive area as critical habitat for the bears happened in 2010. Since then, industry and development interests, regional corporations, and local government have criticized the move, saying it represents federal overreach in the name of conservation.

"In places like the North Slope — where the risks associated with undertaking development are acute and the annual window for such projects is small — the associated burdens and uncertainties can keep important development or maintenance projects from even getting off the ground," the petitioners wrote in the writ of certiorari, calling for reconsideration. "That uncertainty is amplified here because, to the best of our knowledge, no previous critical habitat designation has — like this one — swept so broadly and encompassed so much territory that is within or immediately adjacent to areas where people already live, work, and commute."

Many of the petitioners were also the original plaintiffs who challenged the initial designation in Alaska district court.

In that early challenge, the court agreed with the plaintiffs that about 5 percent of the habitat area could be contested but found no fault with the other 95 percent. However, that 5 percent allowed the district court to throw out the habitat designation.

Fish and Wildlife, the Interior Secretary, and conservation groups like the Center for Biological Diversity, Defenders of Wildlife, and Greenpeace Inc. filed a cross-appeal challenging the vacating of the designation.

The appellate court, or Ninth Circuit, sided with the federal government. It overturned the district court's decision and put the critical habitat designation back in place.

All of those challenges led up to the most recent in which the industry, corporation, and government petitioners hoped the Supreme Court would take up the case and overturn the appellate court's ruling.

In turning down the case, the Supreme Court has effectively ended this portion of the legal battle, as the appellate court's decision will now stand as the most recent one.

"Given the circumstances, this is a decision we will have to continue to fight outside of the courts," ASRC's Rock wrote.

The federal government has consistently defended the designation, which encompasses sea ice, coastal, and denning sites, saying the animals are seeing a decline in their habitat in the face of climate change.

The habitat does exclude both Barrow and Kaktovik from the designation, along with all other human-made structures currently in place.

Shady Grove Oliver can be reached at sgoarctic@gmail.com.