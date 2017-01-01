Borough, Teck Alaska strike new agreement

The Northwest Arctic Borough is set to receive about $200 million in payments from Teck Alaska for the Red Dog Mine over the next decade, should their new agreement hold for that duration.

The borough assembly approved the ordinance supporting the new agreement at its regular meeting April 25. It was negotiated by borough representatives and Teck Alaska over the last year.

"I think this is a mechanism whereby there will be a lot more clarity and so I think it's a win-win for the region," said Henri Letient, general manager of Red Dog Operations, before the assembly. "I'm very pleased with where we're at today and very proud of the work the negotiating team did. I'm looking forward to a good outcome of this for the benefit of the region."

Former Mayor Reggie Joule was invited to speak at the meeting, as he was one of the early players in negotiations with Teck over Red Dog.

"I think that congratulations are in order, to the assembly, to the administration, for staying the course," Joule said. "I can imagine there were times of tension and uncertainty, but there's a future in this borough and that future potentially is in mining. From an economic standpoint ... it was time to reach that kind of an agreement that you have managed to put together, and this isn't about just money for the running of the borough. This is about how to best serve the people who live here."

A borough representative went over the terms of the agreement with the assembly and audience members at the meeting.

There are two contracts, of sorts, which have been structured to work together. The first is the new payment in lieu of taxes (PILT), which is similar to the last agreement between the borough and Teck, though the payments will now be higher and the life span longer.

The new PILT is set to last 10 years total, with the first five years on track and a five-year extension by mutual approval halfway through. It will be a retroactive agreement, with a start date of January 2016, to cover the year of negotiations.

Teck will pay a base amount to the borough to start and then annual payments ranging from about $14-18 million based on Red Dog's fixed asset value. Fixed assets can fluctuate over time, though the representative said ordinarily it could be expected that they might slowly decline over time as assets depreciate.

The payment amount will start off at 3.75 percent of the fixed asset value and increase by .05 percent each year until it reaches 4 percent in 2021, which will coincide with the halfway mark of the agreement, at which point it will remain at that level for the next five years. To start off in 2016, that amount would be $14.33 million.

To help keep consistent cash flow for the borough, Teck has agreed to make a starting payment each year on Jan. 15 of $7.5 million, followed by the rest of the annual payment on June 1.

According to borough representatives, Teck has also agreed to provide them audited financial statements each year so the borough can check the fixed asset value for the mine.

In return, Teck will be exempt from any Northwest Arctic Borough taxation for the duration of the agreement.

The second agreement is the memorandum of commitment, which contains the village improvement fund for the borough. Teck has agreed to provide a starting fund of $11 million for the villages with annual payments of $4-8 million to follow.

It's tied into the mine's success, in a way, so the more profitable the mine is, the greater the amount Teck will pay into the village improvement fund.

After the presentation on the agreement, Joule said he just had one word of caution for the borough as it move forward with this agreement and the greater influx of cash that comes along with it.

"I know this borough has been financially strapped for a couple of years and maybe not [have been] able to do the things that maybe needed [to be] done in the way they needed to be done, but the borough is in this for the long haul. It also learned that some of your financial resources that you put away helped you through this process. So, what I'm trying to get at is while the temptation is there, if you sign the dotted line to spend a lot of money on things you want to do, one of the options I would throw out is to exercise some caution and put a little aside for the long term and continue to do that," he said. "Exercise some restraint and I know that's going to be difficult because the needs of the people in this borough are very immense."