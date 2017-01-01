Tikigaq hunters sentenced in walrus deaths

Four Tikiġaq hunters have been sentenced for the deaths and waste of several walruses near Cape Lisburne in 2015. Acting U.S. Attorney Bryan Schroder and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Special Agent Ryan Noel made the announcement on April 20.

Adam T. Sage, 24, Michael R. Tuzroyluk Jr., 21, Guy S. Tuzroyluk, 27, and Jacob Lane, 24, all of Point Hope, were found guilty of violating the Marine Mammal Protection Act and sentenced to three years probation with special terms.

It's those special terms that set this particular sentence apart from others of its kind.

The district court accepted recommendations made by the attorney's office, the Council of the Native Village of Point Hope, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, which resulted in a sentence that reflects both 'western' legal practices and tribal legal and conflict resolution practices.

"The probationary sentence in this case, specifically the jointly recommended special conditions of probation, represent a unique and culturally informed resolution to serious marine mammal violations," wrote acting U.S. Attorney Schroder in the sentencing notice. "It is appropriate to work with the Native Village of Point Hope and its Council to further the goals of resource protection on which the applicable laws are grounded."

The charges stemmed from two different September 2015 trips the men took to walrus haul-outs about 40 miles northeast of Point Hope on the Chukchi Sea coast within the boundaries of the Alaska Maritime National Wildlife Refuge. Haul-outs are places where hundreds, and sometimes thousands, of walrus gather on the beach together.

During those trips, the men shot and killed several walruses and salvaged only their ivory tusks, leaving their carcasses to waste. The shooting startled the herd and caused stampedes, in which two dozen or more additional animals — half of them calves — were injured or killed. The hunters also left those walruses to waste.

Sage, Lane, and the Tuzroyluks pleaded guilty the following year in Fairbanks federal court to violating the Marine Mammal Protection Act for illegally taking walrus, and waste. Through a plea agreement, the men were given the three-year probation sentence with special terms, agreed upon by both the defendants and the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Those special terms mean during the probationary period, the men must make restitution, both financially and culturally, to their communities and the refuge.

They must pay $1,000 restitution which will be used for walrus conservation projects on Alaska refuges. They also have to perform 500 hours of community service in Point Hope and make 12 presentations both in their community and in other nearby coastal villages on hunting ethics and "the legal duty to salvage in full any animal taken."

They will not be allowed to hunt walrus for one year. However, they are being required to hunt for the subsistence needs of local Tikiġaq Elders over the three-year period.

Finally, the men must publicly apologize for their actions to local leaders, including the Point Hope Native Village council and the Tikiġaq whaling captains.

"The village of Point Hope has a long tradition of subsistence hunting and fishing and occupies an important and central leadership role in the stewardship of Pacific walrus in Alaska," wrote Fish and Wildlife agent Noel, in the announcement. "We are pleased with the sentence developed by the U.S. Attorney's Office and the representatives of Point Hope and are hopeful that it will enhance public awareness of the sensitivity of walrus haul-outs and the taking of walrus in violation of the law."

The case was primarily investigated by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Office of Law Enforcement for Northern Alaska. Assisting agencies included Fish and Wildlife's Marine Mammals Management Office, the North Slope Borough Police Department, the North Slope Borough Department of Wildlife Management, the Department of the Interior Office of Inspector General Digital Forensic Lab, and the Alaska SeaLife Center in Seward.

