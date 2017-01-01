Northern lights planetarium show coming to Kotzebue

Don't whistle too loud. Next week "Kiuġuyat" will be bright overhead in Kotzebue, onscreen in a portable planetarium.

The film, of that title, is part of a grant-funded project called "Learning through cultural connections: The northern lights."

"Well, the legacy of the project really stays true to the intent of the grant that we received," said project director Lynda McGilvary, of the Geophysical Institute at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. "We wanted to preserve the Alaska Native cultural knowledge about the northern lights."

McGilvary said the institute and university have a long history of studies related to the northern lights and a long history of Alaska Native educational programs.

"So, we thought it would be a nice fit to talk about the aurora and draw in the Iñupiat cultural perspective associated with it," she explained.

The grant was an Alaska Native Education Equity Award through the U.S. Department of Education. Distributed in 2014, the $1.4 million was intended to cover the production of both a flat-screen and planetarium film, learning kits, curriculum for kids in grades 4-8, and a handful of museum exhibits.

"Our previous projects had been more from the science perspective and then tying in the culture, but I wanted to make a shift so that we were basically drawing people into the topic of the northern lights and into more cultural information through that engaging topic," McGilvary said. "Especially when visitors come from outside of Alaska to any of our museums, one of the things they're very interested in is the aurora, and I wanted that to be a draw so that people who are unfamiliar with Alaska Native cultures could learn about the cultures, as well."

The project's developers spent months listening to Elders and community members across northern Alaska, from Nome and the Bering Straits region to the Northwest Arctic, and across the North Slope, tell their stories about the aurora.

"Back in the days it normally dipped below between minus 50 to minus 80 below chill factor," says Sarah Skin, of Utqiaġvik, in the film. "The dog team was running so fast my mom could really hear the fresh snow crackling with the dogs running. She said her brother tied her down on the sled in the back and she could look up into the sky and there were [northern lights] all over during the whole trip ... to Barrow. And you could hear the crackling of the snow because it was so quiet and dark out there. And she said those northern lights were so green and all over the sky on her way home."

McGilvary said when they started with the project, they spoke with a handful of cultural knowledge bearers in a few communities.

"Then we talked to one of our advisers and told him who we had made contact with and he said, 'No, you need to talk with the older generation of Elders,'" she explained. "And sadly [many of] the traditional stories from long ago have already been lost because as those older generations of Elders die, so does the cultural knowledge that they have carried. Some of it has passed along. They've entrusted the younger generations with some of it, but it changes as each generation goes away."

They spoke with Elders from villages like Shishmaref and Point Hope and in hubs like Nome, Kotzebue, and Utqiaġvik.

One of the core tenets of the project was preservation, so they recorded the interviews and at the conclusion of the grant, they plan to archive the tape with the Rasmuson Library at UAF so it is available for future generations.

McGilvary said the project participants were also determined to have it be a group effort to build the final product.

"We quickly discovered that we really needed to have some strong connections embedded in the Inupiat communities that we're serving," she said. "We were very fortunate to find some very generous and dedicated people especially in Barrow and Kotzebue and Nome who really helped us with the project. We spent quite a bit of time, probably the first year of our grant, just trying to develop a relationship with people in those communities and reach a point where they felt comfortable really giving us constructive feedback on what we were doing."

The more time they spent up north, the richer and deeper the stories became, she said.

"One time a sailor got off a ship and he asked me, 'How can you guys live here?'" says Nome's Mary Jane Litchard, in the film. "'It's so flat. You guys live in almost complete darkness in the winter and then its almost 24-hour sunlight in the summer.' And I looked and said, 'It's dark?' To me ... it's bright because the stars are twinkling, the northern lights [are out], the snow is sparkling, the snow is bright, and to me it's just beautiful. I see no darkness."

While the film provides a scientific background for the aurora — starting as solar flares that send winds to earth, carrying energized particles that interact with gases in the magnetosphere, causing the colorful lights at both the poles — it allows the local stories, like Litchard's, to speak for themselves, both in English and Iñupiatun.

"We know the Iñupiaq language is an endangered language and there aren't very many people around who still speak it fluently," said McGilvary. "We have done some translation in the North Slope dialect as well as the Northern Seward Peninsula dialect. We weren't able to do a full translation of everything but what we have translated — that now is a permanent record of the language from at least this point — the terminology that they're using right now. So, we hope that we've contributed a little bit to preserving those two very important things, the cultural stories and the language."

Kuutuuq Fannie Akpik, of Utqiaġvik, is one of the film's Iñupiatun speakers. In the film, she tells a story heard time and time again from her childhood about the lights.

"When I was growing up the school system needed us to go to sleep early and wake up early, so that we could go to school on time. So, the city council created a curfew," Akpik says. "If you are visiting your neighbors or are not home yet and it's 9:30, the northern lights are out. Guess what? They're going to chop your head off and they're going to play with your head like a football."

And that's why you don't whistle too loudly or walk alone out too late at night while the lights are overhead, they say.

Along with the mobile planetarium and film, the event's organizers will be bringing along an inflatable, life-size mammoth as part of the accompanying "Hot Times in Cold Places" program. McGilvary said there will be hands-on activities, door prizes, and snacks. Visitors may bring potluck dishes to share, if they wish.

The event is scheduled for Tuesday, May 2, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at June Nelson Elementary School. The same traveling event plans to visit other communities in the Bering Straits region, Northwest, and North Slope in the future.

The film is also available to watch online at culturalconnections.gi.alaska.edu.

