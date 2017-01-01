In Your Words: Play teaches students more than theater skills

When Captain Hook sends his right-hand man, Smee, on a quest to capture Peter Pan, it's seemingly business as usual ... at first. Little does Hook realize what fantastic adventures await him and his pirate posse in their search for the elusive Peter Pan.

The local cast featured Chloe Yu as Peter Pan and Sasita Unutoa as Peter's Shadow. Playing Tinker Bell was Mereah Dino with Reese Acker, Sophia Burke, Elinor Grant, Irish Grencio, Logan Roddy, Leila Sundai, Cherish Tirre, and Zadah Unutoa as the Lost Boys. Jennie Elavgak was Wendy Darling and John and Michael Darling were Christeta Brower and Jazzlynn Clarke. Mr. and Mrs. Darling were Matthew Patkotak and Yardley Tuilautala with Alexa Duke and Kimberly Wolgemuth as Nana and Liza. Michael Donovan was the crocodile. The notorious Captain Hook was Seth Burke with Faith Brower, Camron Dela Rosa, Aqsii? Gregg, Ahmela McFadden, Charity Mila, and Wyatt Sundai as his Pirate crew. Kimberly Wolgemuth was Tiger Lily and Alessandra Cleveland, Knycole Gandia, Adreanna Miguel, and Violet Thomas were the Neverlanders. Flying their way to Neverland were Jerry Burnell Jr., Darielle Custodio, Kaija Donath, Audrey De Guzman, Aaġluaq Harcharek, Auguste Medlin, Corbin Nash, Cassandra Ortilla, Anka Plessinger, Avu Sundai, Adele Thomas, Alani Thomas, Alexa Toledo, and Luke Tukrook-Oyagak as Clouds. Scott McGee and Casey Papas were the Missoula Children's Theater acting directors.

During the course of the week the students logged more than 20 hours in rehearsals. Auditions were Monday after school, followed by the first play practice. There were then four hours of practice a day up until the final performances on Saturday. The students worked hard all week to memorize lines, songs, and choreography. They also worked together to achieve a common goal. The cast worked as a team to help each other so that they all could succeed and have a play that they could be proud of. The show was fun and entertaining, but the life skills developed during the preparation for the performances were the true take away. The students learned about goal setting, responsibility, teamwork, planning, and many other life lessons, all while having fun and experiencing the arts.

This opportunity for the students would not have been possible if it weren't for the kind volunteers who worked to make this experience possible. Patricia Stone volunteered many hours to help the production as the piano accompanist for the musical. The Iñupiaq Studies teachers at Ipalook Elementary School, Jamie Sikkattuaq Harcharek and Qi?uġan Roddy, donated their time, and snacks, to help see to it that the play was a success. They supervised practices and worked to organize meals for the students during their rehearsal breaks. Michael Lambrecht, who also works at the school, was incredibly helpful in organizing facilities issues and working extra hard to make sure the stage, lights, and other spaces were ready and available.

"Peter and Wendy" was presented on April 22 at Ipalook Elementary School. The first show, at 3 p.m., was standing room only and the performance at 5 p.m. rounded out a busy week of preparation. The students all did an amazing job and the community was well entertained. Everyone's hard work paid off in the quality production of the play. After costumes were returned and sets were struck, the cast and families gathered for a celebration with pizza and cake organized by Aubie Gregg, a pirate mother.

The Missoula Children's Theatre residency in Utqiaġvik was brought to Barrow by Tuzzy Consortium Library with support from the Friends of Tuzzy Library, Iḷisaġvik College, BUECI, Lions Club, Rotary Club of Barrow-Nuvuk, ASTAC, Alaska Airlines, AC Store, North Slope Imagination Library, East Coast Pizza, and private donations. Thank you to these businesses and groups for allowing the Missoula Children's Theatre participation and performances to be available for free to the entire community. The week was a huge success because of their support.