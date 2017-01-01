In Your Words: Local students take top honors in calendar contest

The 2018 Migratory Bird Calendar contest is in the book. Congratulations to Kiana Norton, a Kotzebue High School senior who won the statewide grand prize with her poster, "Elegant Hello." Her work will grace the cover of the 2018 calendar which will be available in December.

"I've always loved cranes," Norton said.

Other statewide winners include Kayla Booth with her poster entitled "Great Interests." Booth is a junior at Kotzebue High School and said her work was inspired from her time living at camp.

"I decided to paint this scene because I go out to camp a lot and I thought it would be a beautiful piece of art," Booth said. "I tried to mimic, like, a calm spring afternoon taking place at Homer's Island sitting on the side hill watching cranes fly over. Maybe taking a lunch break, eating a chicken sandwich and telling stories with my Ahna and Taata. Every time I look at this, I can just hear all the different birds and it reminds me of egg gathering season."

Their teacher, Autumn McCumiskey, said, "I am just so proud of my classes for the work they all accomplished. I was so lucky to get to know Kiana this year. She is a phenomenal student and a hard worker. I'll be sad to see her go. Everyone should check out her mural at KMHS when it is finished! I'm glad I'll get to have Kayla for one more year, she's a special talent and I'm sure she's going to make some great work in her final year at KMHS."

Melinda Henry, a fourth-grader at June Nelson Elementary School, will also be in the calendar with her poster entitled "Summer."

"I'm really surprised that I won, I just drew it," she said.

Literature winners making it into the calendar include Isaak Stewart, a first-grade home-schooled student from Kobuk with his poem, "The Skills of Birds."

"I've been studying birds and science and I wrote about birds that do some of that stuff, like how they use their tail to steer," Stewart said.

Connie Onalik, a fourth-grade student from Noatak also made it into the calendar with her poem entitled "Joy, Peace, Happiness." Connie loves to play outside and ride her bike when looking at birds.

Her teacher, Roxi Wolfe, has been teaching in Noatak for two years. "The Migratory Bird Calendar contest is a tradition here in Noatak," Wolfe said. "We spent time learning about migratory birds and how to draw them using different mediums (water colors, chalk pastels, oil pastels, pencil). The hardest part for them is not tracing!"

Each year, refuge manager Susan Georgette chooses the Manager's Prime Picks, which are her favorite entries among this region's winners. This year the Manager's Prime Pick Poster went to Kiana Norton, a senior from Kotzebue, and the selected poem was by Aiden Nelson, a third-grade student from June Nelson Elementary School. The Managers Prime Picks are published in the calendar only if there are no winners in the literature and poster categories from that specific refuge.

This year, the refuge had mail delivery issues and the Buckland School did not get their entries judged due to late arrival. The staff did an internal competition and gave honorable mention certificates to students Eric Geary, Kayden Ticket, Destiny Hadley, Della Hadley and Katelynn Starbuck. Bradley Thomas received the Manager's Choice for his poster.

"The puffin reminded me of one day, every summer, we climb cliffs for puffin eggs and I see a lot of puffins," teacher Ken Phillips said. "I started teaching in 1976 and the last 11 (years) have been here in Buckland. I can't think of anywhere else I would rather have ended this career. It has been great!"

Laura Whitehouse, with Alaska Fish and Wildlife, has been coordinating the Migratory Bird Contest since 2013.

"Every year I'm amazed how well the kids interpret a theme through their drawing and writing," she said. "This year I'm even more amazed because each artist was given a voice to choose a personal theme and, not only is the art superb, I'm also fascinated and sometimes awed by discovering what the artists find important."

Previous Selawik National Wildlife Refuge grand prize winners include Reggie Wood from Kobuk with his poetry entry for the 2017 calendar. Alysha Owens won a grand prize in 2012 with her poster entry. In 1994, Kotzebue had two grand prize winners, Karmen Schaeffer (Monigold) won with her poster entry while Maija Johnson (Lukin) took grand prize with her poem.

In 2017, 18,000 calendars were printed and distributed all over Alaska. Statewide, 1,070 posters and 280 poems were submitted. Forty-nine Alaska communities and 54 schools participated this year. All this could not be done without our outstanding teachers who inspire our students to participate year after year.

Jerrilyn Hunnicutt, a fourth-grade regional winner from June Nelson Elementary School said, "I will do it again next year. It's fun!"

Aarigaa Taikuu to regional judges Vika Owens, Kathleen Sherman, Don Fancher, Chester Ballot and Patrick Henry. They had a tough job and did excellent work!