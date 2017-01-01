Fake money circulating in Kotzebue, police warn

The Kotzebue Police Department is asking locals to keep an eye out for fake money.

Over the past week, several fake $100 bills were given to businesses in the Kotzebue area, according to a post on the department's Facebook page.

"The fake movie bills appear to be legitimate at first glance, but by examining the money closely, you can see many discrepancies," the department wrote. "So far, the police department has only seen fake $100s."

The department advises people to check carefully when accepting this type of bill.

If anyone receives fake money, they are asked to call the Kotzebue Police Department at 442-3351.