Utqiagvik whalers land first bowhead of spring

Of all the crews braving tricky ice and bracing winds, the Arey Crew managed to bring in Utqiaġvik's first spring aġviq on April 13.

Word spread quickly that the crew, led by Captain Ned Arey and his wife Dora, had struck the bowhead whale and needed help pulling it ashore, but weather conditions were not in their favor.

"Due to windy weather and bad ice we had to retreat and pack up the camp for everyone's safety," said their daughter-in-law Phoebe Kippi early this week.

She said the crew was able to get up a sled-load of maktak the first day before pulling back. They also tied the whale to the ice in the hopes it would stay secure for them to return once it was safer to do so.

Back at home, the crew put up their flag, signaling to the community they'd be serving out of their home over the weekend.

The women spent the next two days preparing bags of dough and boiling fruit for sweet treats, along with slicing up the maktak into portions.

"We were able to cut and serve maktak and akikkaq with a doughnut and fruit cup on Saturday," said Kippi.

Community members poured into the home to pick up a bag of niqipiaq and dessert.

Once the weather had settled a bit, the crew and volunteers returned to the ice at the start of the week.

"The wind has calmed down and the men are trying to salvage what they can," Kippi said.

They found it had already become a stink whale, meaning the meat had spoiled due to the gasses that build up inside the whale after it is killed, though they could still pull more maktak.

Usually the flag stays up on the captain's house until the crew is done serving the community, but the unusual circumstances meant it went back up again early this week while the crew was trying to salvage what it could.

Crews across the Arctic Slope have been encountering increasingly unpredictable and dangerous ice conditions during the spring whaling season over the last several years.

Some captains have said they are having to re-learn how to predict the ice to keep their crews safe as weather can take a turn for the worse and warm up over the course of just a few days or a few hours.

In spite of the weather, the Arey Crew's bounty was still a boon to Utqiaġvik, as the crew will continue to divide and hand out the maktak through this summer.

Two other whales have been landed so far this season in the North Slope villages. Willie Nashookpuk's crew and Clark Lane Sr.'s crew out of Tikigaq each brought in an aġviq for their village.