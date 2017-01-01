Troopers warn of phone scam

Alaska State Troopers are advising the public to be aware of a phone scam happening around the state.

Troopers have been receiving reports of people getting phone calls in which the caller identifies themselves as a trooper and says the person missed a court appearance or has a warrant for their arrest.

"The individuals then talk the victim through purchasing a prepaid debit card and providing the access number. Currently, this scam has focused on the Green Dot prepaid card," troopers wrote in an online dispatch. "Victims are instructed to purchase multiple cards totaling thousands of dollars and then providing the access numbers over the phone. The suspects have a phone number ...which people can call that has an elaborate voicemail ... with numbered options to press which are then forwarded to the suspects."

Troopers noted they do not accept payment except in the case of record requests, background checks, or similar services, and then they only accept payment in person, never over the phone. They advise anyone who receives a call like this to contact the Alaska State Troopers immediately before processing any payment.

This scam is currently under investigation.