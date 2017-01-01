Send this article to Promobot

GCI donates funds for CPR device

April 22nd 3:43 am | Shady Grove Oliver, The Arctic Sounder  

The Kotzebue Volunteer Fire Department will soon have a device used for cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) following a donation by GCI.

The company presented the department with a check for $5,000 to purchase a Lucas Device on April 11.

A Lucas Device is meant to take the place of a person performing CPR. It is capable of doing uninterrupted chest compressions as opposed to manual chest compressions by a first responder, which greatly increases the chance of survival for the patient.

"GCI is so pleased to be able to make a donation toward this critical, lifesaving equipment for the fire department and community of Kotzebue," said Heather Handyside, GCI senior director of corporate communications, in a release.

According to the release, the fire department is still looking for additional donations to purchase these devices.

For more information, contact the department at 442-3404.

 

