Borough, Teck negotiate new PILT agreement

The Northwest Arctic Borough and Teck Alaska are in the process of negotiating a new 10-year payment plan for Red Dog Mine.

The new agreement was brought before the borough assembly on April 11 in the form of an ordinance to approve it.

Representatives from the borough did not respond to the Sounder's request for comment by deadline. However, in a release through a public relations firm Borough Mayor Clement Richards Sr. wrote he was pleased with the progress.

"I am happy to share that the assembly took its first step towards approval of the PILT agreement by approving introduction of Ordinance 17-03," Richards wrote. "This administration has worked hard to negotiate an agreement that meets needs of our borough, which has remained of the utmost importance to us."

The new agreement, if approved, comes on the heels of more than a year of discussion and litigation between the parties.

Red Dog Mine, which is situated in the Northwest Arctic, is operated by Teck Alaska. Historically, the borough would receive annual payments averaging about $11.5 million from the company through a payment in lieu of taxes (PILT) agreement.

That agreement was typically renegotiated every five years. The most recent PILT negotiations stalled, however, and the agreement expired at the end of December 2015.

As the Sounder previously reported, at that point, the borough moved toward instating a severance tax, which may have tripled the company's annual payments. The borough argued it had not been receiving its fair share from the company and needed additional funding to support borough services.

Teck filed a legal complaint against the borough in January 2016, saying the new tax would compromise the company's ability to operate the mine profitably.

After months of litigation and counter-filings, including one by the borough to have the lawsuit dismissed, Teck agreed to pay a one-time bridge funding to the borough in the amount of $11.2 million, with $2.4 million set aside specifically for the school district. Under the severance tax, the borough would not have received any payments until 2017. The bridge funding from Teck midway through 2016 provided a mid-year financial buffer.

Following the payment, both parties agreed to sit down for talks outside the litigation process.

Under the new agreement — which still must be formally approved by both parties — the company would return to a PILT agreement, rather than pay a severance tax. However, the new payments would likely be higher than they had been previously.

The annual PILT payment is estimated to be about $14-18 million per year, based on a percentage of Red Dog Mine's fixed asset value, the release stated.

Alongside that, the two parties plan to create a new Village Improvement Fund for the borough. Teck will initially invest $11 million in the fund. In the years to follow, Teck will pay out an estimated $4-8 million per year based on Red Dog's gross annual profit, the release noted. The village fund will be administered by the borough and will go toward community projects and infrastructure in the borough's outlying villages, using local input as a guide.

Both parties noted in the release that additional details on the village fund will become available in the months after the agreement is finalized.

The village fund brings the total estimated value of the new PILT agreement to about $20-26 million per year, with a lifespan of 10 years, the released noted.

When contacted by the Sounder, Red Dog spokesperson Wayne Hall said the company is not providing interviews at this time as the agreement is not yet finalized, and directed the Sounder back to the release from the public relations firm.

In the release, Red Dog General Manager Henri Letient wrote, as did the mayor, that he was happy about the progress.

"We are very pleased to have reached this new agreement through discussion and cooperation between Red Dog and the Northwest Arctic Borough," wrote Letient. "This agreement will provide more resources for the people and communities of the region, while also supporting Red Dog's ability to stay competitive and continue generating jobs and economic activity."

The assembly has scheduled a second reading of the ordinance to approve the agreement for April 25. It will take public testimony the same day, "concurrent with final approval of the agreement by Teck Alaska," the release noted.