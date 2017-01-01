Baldwin, Downey shine at Native Youth Olympics meet

Harry Baldwin and Kade Downey both nailed down multiple gold medals this past weekend and highlighted an outstanding performance by area athletes at the Northwest Arctic Borough School District's 2017 Native Youth Olympics meet.

A senior at Kotzebue High School, Baldwin was among the top male competitors at the meet. He was the only two-time gold medalist, taking top honors in both the Seal Hop and Indian Stick Pull events. In the Seal Hop, he bounced 52 feet and 2? inches and edged out Buckland's Floyd Tickett III. He bested Ticket's teammate Jacob Weber in the finals of the Indian Stick Pull.

Ticket and Weber both came back to notch wins of their own. Ticket took first in the Kneel Jump, while Weber highlighted a stellar outing with a win in the Alaskan High Kick.

In addition to his gold in the Alaskan High Kick and silver in the Indian Stick Pull, Weber also took second in the Eskimo Stick Pull and 2-Foot High Kick.

Homer Thomas collected Buckland's third gold medal of the meet with a win in the Wrist Carry. He turned in a distance of 207 feet and 9 inches. Kotzebue's Whittier Kubulack was second at 200-4?. Thomas also medaled in the 2-Foot.

Kubulack was second to Ticket in the Kneel Jump standings.

Kotzebue's Daniel Walker, Andrew Bergen and Ess Scott Jr. also collected wins. Walker edged out Selawik's Tristan Mann for the top spot in the Scissors Broad Jump competition. Bergen defeated Weber in the Eskimo Stick Pull finals.

Scott, who finished third in the Scissors and Alaskan High Kick events, won the 2-Foot High Kick.

Noatak's Amos Sage captured the One-Arm Reach title.

Downing was one of the more dominant athletes in the tournament. She won three events and finished second in another.

She won the girls' 2-Foot High Kick, Alaskan High Kick and 1-Foot High Kick. She was second in the Scissors standings.

Moira Sheldon, Cassidy Kramer and Ayianna Browning also notched wins for Kotzebue. Sheldon won the girls' Wrist Carry and Seal Hop honors. She also finished second in the Alaskan High Kick and third in the 1-Foot High Kick.

Kramer won the girls' Kneel Jump with a mark of 33 inches. She was third in the Scissors and Seal Hop standings. Browning captured first in the 1-Arm Reach.

Noatak's Miya Page and Esther Barger also turned in outstanding efforts. Page won the Eskimo and Indian stick pull events. Barger, who placed in six events, won the Scissors title.

Barger also placed second in the 2-Foot High Kick, the 1-Foot High Kick and Indian Stick Pull. She was third in the Kneel Jump and Alaskan High Kick.